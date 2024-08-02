Ex-Chief of Ekiti FA bids farewell to Green Lock FC

The Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Athletics Sports Limited, Bayo-Lanlege Kehinde, has bid farewell to Green Lock FC, where he had served as the Chief Operating Officer since October 2023.

The football buff left the role to focus on other personal business matters after significant contributions to the club.

Kehinde’s departure signifies the end of a chapter as he played a pivotal role in the operations and success of the team during his time on the job.

During his time with Green Lock FC, Kehinde’s passion, leadership and strategic vision have been important in directing the team towards attaining its goals, on and off the pitch, especially making the club a renowned and respected brand in just 10 months of existence.

He managed one of the best youth competitions in the country with the just concluded Green Lock FC Summer Youth Tournament.

His departure marks the end of an era for the squad since he played an important role in its operations and performance throughout his time there.

His ideas also contributed to the team’s creation of the best club website around.

Kehinde’s professionalism and commitment have left a lasting impact on the club and its members.

His impacts are widely acknowledged and appreciated by the players, staff and management.

The former Ekiti State Football Association Chairman expressed his gratitude to the Chairman and the entire management team of the club for their trust, unwavering support and collaboration.

Kehinde acknowledged the collective effort that has been put into making Green Lock FC a successful and respected brand within the football community.

