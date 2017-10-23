Ex-champion returns as 2017 Cowbellpedia Maths TV Quiz finalist

Munachi Ernest-Eze, the 2015 edition Junior category champion, has crossed the hurdles into the Senior category finals of the ongoing Cowbellpedia Secondary Schools Mathematics TV Quiz Show, sponsored by Cowbell, the flagship brand from Promasidor Nigeria Limited.

Ernest-Eze, a SS2 student of Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, qualified in the second semi-finals along with Tomiwa Olatunbosun of Bibo Oluwa Academy, Ilesa, Osun State.

It was however not a straight walk for them as there was a tie breaker among four contestants who got 55 points before three were picked to proceed to the second round

At the end of the 60 seconds of fame in the second round, four contestants eventually had their journey ended in the semi-finals.

These were Margaret Chibuzo and Chisom Benjamin, both of Dority International Schools, Aba, Abia State; Faith Adelaja of Bibo Oluwa Academy, Ilesa, Osun State; and Chizitere Okey-Awuzie of NTIC Kaduna, Kaduna State bowed out of the competition last weekend in Lagos.

Thrilled to be in the finals once again, Ernest-Eze vowed to re-enact his feat of two years ago when he won the Junior category.

“I thank God for the journey so far. I am here to tell Nigerians that I am a Champion and I will be Champion again this year. I have worked, prayed and I am waiting for the crown,” he said.

In the junior category, the battle was no less dramatic.

There was a tie breaker twice before Ezekiel Ekanem of Advanced Breed Comprehensive College, Sagamu, Ogun State and Oluwafemi Adeyanju of Jesuit Memorial College, Port Harcourt, Rivers State progressed to the final.

They had stiff contest from Henry Famuyiwa of Model Secondary School, Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo State and Deborah Oyekunle of Deeper Life School, Ibadan, Oyo State, who was involved a tie breaker in the first and second round.

Others were Ayomiposi Adeleye of Federal Government Academy, Suleja, Niger State and Godwin Terzulum of Government Science and Technical College, Garagboghol, Benue State.

Adeyanju thanked God for surviving the tough encounter and promised to work more on his speed and accuracy at the final battle.

“I cannot thank God enough. My mind is now settled and I can focus and concentrate all my energy to winning the final stage and wear the crown. My parents will be very happy,” he remarked.

On his part, Ekanem described his experience as very challenging but promised to go all the way to win the ultimate prize.

Ekanem said: “There is no going back now. I cannot even think of losing, I must wear the crown. So, help me God.”

The star prize in the Senior and Junior categories is N1 million each and an all-expense paid educational excursion outside the country.

The first and second runners-up for each category will go home with N750,000 and N500,000 respectively.

Each teacher of the 2017 champions will be awarded N400,000, while those of the first and second runners-up will receive N300,000 and N200,000 respectively.

Also, the winning schools will be rewarded with Mathematics textbooks, desktop computers and printers.

The 2017 Cowbellpedia Secondary Schools Mathematic TV Quiz continues this weekend.

It will be aired to millions of viewers on DSTv Africa Magic Family Channel, AIT Network and other six television stations across the country.