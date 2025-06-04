Ex-Chair of EFCC unveils explosive book on Nigeria’s fuel subsidy fraud

A former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), AbdulRasheed Bawa, has released a groundbreaking new book, titled: “The Shadow of Loot & Losses: Uncovering Nigeria’s Petroleum Subsidy Fraud.”

It provides an authoritative account of the multi-trillion-naira subsidy scandal, unraveling inner workings of one of the country’s most pervasive financial crimes.

The unveiling of the book was disclosed in a statement signed by Vic Akinrogunde of CableBooks, an imprint of Cable Media and Publishing Limited, and made available on Tuesday.

Citing his firsthand experience as a key investigator on the EFCC’s special team that probed the 2012 subsidy fraud, Bawa revealed the staggering scale, complexity, and audacity of the schemes used to siphon public funds under the guise of fuel subsidy payments.

Bawa’s insider narrative also chronicles how billions of naira were recovered and several culprits brought to justice, while also shedding light on how entrenched corruption allowed the fraud to flourish for years.

In the book, published by CableBooks, Bawa details multiple fraudulent strategies as follows:

Ghost importing and over-invoicing: Companies submitted claims for fuel that was never imported or inflated shipment volumes to receive excessive subsidy payouts.

Manipulation of bills of lading: By altering shipping documents, fraudsters exploited international price fluctuations to claim higher subsidies.

Round-tripping and double claims: Single shipments were often used to obtain multiple subsidy payments.

Diversion and smuggling: Subsidised fuel was frequently diverted to black markets or smuggled out of Nigeria for profit.

The former EFCC Chairman further disclosed that these practices were enabled by forged documents, weak regulatory oversight, and systemic collusion between corrupt government officials and private sector actors.

Bawa said: “The Shadow of Loot & Losses is not just a chronicle of fraud. It is a call to action — a demand for transparency, accountability, and reform in Nigeria’s public finance management, especially in the oil sector.”

Having served as EFCC chairman from 2021 to 2023, Bawa brings rare credibility and insight into the institutional challenges and political dynamics that have shaped the anti-corruption fight in Nigeria.

It is important to note that Bawa’s book is both a revelation and a reckoning — offering evidence-based analysis and personal reflections on one of the most controversial chapters in Nigeria’s recent history.

For the record, The Shadow of Loot & Losses is essential reading for policymakers, civil society advocates, journalists, and citizens interested in understanding how systemic fraud undermines development and how it can be confronted.

The book is distributed nationwide by RovingHeights Bookstore.

