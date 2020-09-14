Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Obadiah Mailafia, said he has no proof to back his claim on that a Northern Governor was sponsoring Boko Haram.

Mailafia said this after his release from the custody of the Department of State Services over his claim.

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress in the 2019 elections, told newsmen on Monday in Jos, the Plateau State capital: “I had a routine appearance with the Department State Security, Plateau State Command.

“I am very pleased that I was treated very professionally.

“There was no harassment or intimidation.

“Over a month ago when I gave a radio interview, based on what I heard, if I had my way there are few things I would say differently, but I spoke on the spur of the moments, and I believed that it was a matter of greater urgency to make a wake-up call to what is happening.

“I didn’t really mean to say that the government was part and parcel of the killings.

“I implied that they could do better because thousands are dying, innocent women and children, elderly and youths.

“But if I have my way I would have put it in better language, and I have no way of corroborating some of these things.

“I heard it and I could not have followed them into their camps to confirm because I might not come back to tell the story, so that is the reality.

“I have indicated that I have reason to believe that my life has been in danger.

“I have no conclusive proof, but I get threat, I get calls.

“Where I was staying, on Thursday, I saw some strange people at the gate trying to break in.

“I jumped the fence and escaped because I don’t know who they are.”