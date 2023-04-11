Ex-C-G of NCoS given new appointment by FG

The Federal Government has appointed Malam Ja’afaru Ahmed as Secretary of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Correctional Service, Federal Fire Service and Nigeria Immigration Service Board.

The appointment sees the retired Controller-General of the NCoS succeed Aisha Rufai, who died on March 20, 2023.

This was contained in a statement on Monday in Abuja by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who is also the Chairman of the Board.

As NCoS C-G, Ahmed initiated the construction of 3,000 capacity Custodial Centres in the six geopolitical zones.

He also facilitated the construction and renovation of hundreds of cell blocks, barracks, offices, workshops and other structures in correctional centres across the country.

The board is responsible for recruitment, discipline and promotion of the paramilitary personnel of the four services.