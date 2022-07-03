Ex-BRT driver excretes 90 pellets of cocaine at Lagos airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have nabbed a former driver of the Bus Rapid Transit of the Lagos State Government, Muyiwa Babalola Bolujoko, for ingesting 90 pellets of cocaine.

The ex-driver was arrested by the NDLEA at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on June 27, 2022.

Bolujoko was arrested at the screening point before boarding a Qatar Airways flight enroute Doha to Sharjah, with his trip expected to terminate in Dubai, UAE.

The 39-year-old from Ijebu South Local Government Area of Ogun State was placed under excretion observation after body scan result confirmed drug ingestion.

While in custody, the suspect excreted all the 90 pellets in four excretions.

He claimed he left his N60,000 per month job as a BRT driver in February and decided to work as a drug courier to raise funds to buy a shuttle bus, popularly called Korope, in Lagos to continue his transport business.