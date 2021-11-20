Ex-boxing internationals rally support for ailing Okorodudu

The Association of Ex-boxing Nigeria Internationals has announced a donation of N1 million to former boxer, Jerry Okorodudu, to address his poor health condition.

The ex-internationals, who spoke through Wole Opatola, their Media Coordinator, said that the umbrella body of former boxers in Nigeria had heeded the call to help the ailing ex-boxer.

Opatola said: “We are happy to donate the sum of N1m to our friend, colleague and a boxing hero of the nation.

“Okorodudu had served the nation meticulously, contributing his quota to the development of the sport and producing many young boxers along the way.

“He deserved the best and we are proud to help him in this tough condition.”

Opatola said Okorodudu, who suffered a stroke early in November, was on the verge of dying and that something needed to be done immediately.

Okorodudu, a former national boxing coach, competed for Nigeria in the men’s middleweight category at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, USA.

Opatola said Okorodudu was indigent, with no hope of assistance coming from any quarter when he was stricken by stroke.

The South South-born ex-pugilist, who won gold at the 1979 National Sports Festival, had undergone surgery in 2020, but was stuck at the hospital for his inability to settle his medical bills.