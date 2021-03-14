Former middleweight rival Thomas Hearns has claimed Marvin Hagler’s death at the age of 66 was linked to the coronavirus vaccine he received recently.

Hearns, known as The Hitman during his career, took to social media to report that Hagler was “fighting for his life in the ICU” on Saturday.

The ex-boxer also added that Hagler was there due to the “after-effects of the vaccine”.

In a sad final statement, Hearns said he believed “he’ll be just fine, but we could use the positive energy and Prayer for his full recovery”.

Sadly, that didn’t happen, and Hagler passed away a short time later.