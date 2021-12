Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Cindy Okafor, declared in no unmistakable words that no man can satisfy her.

The Big Brother Naija Season 4 Housemate made the declaration in a post on her social media handle earlier in the week.

Okafor wondered why “girls” rely on or go to the extreme in a bid to be bankrolled by men.

She wrote: “I honestly don’t think a guy can give me the type of money I’m looking for.

“I find it funny when girls depend or kill themselves over a man cause of his money.”