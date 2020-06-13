Alexander Kareeem, a brother of Met Police Officer and former BBNaija Housemate, Khafi Kareem, has been shot dead in the United Kingdom.

Alexander was shot dead on June 8, 2020.

According to available report, 20-year-old Alexander was shot dead close to his family home in Shepherd’s Bush, West London.

He is said to be close to Khafi, 29, who spent 77 days in the Big Brother House, winning several games and leaving huge impression.

The killers were said to have operated in a car which they abandoned some miles away at about 12:40am.

Kareem wrote on Instagram: “I thank God for your life and do not take you for granted!! I love you very much and I’m so proud of everything you are doing for yourself.

“You are a go getter and I pray God blesses every step forward you are making.”

Police are appealing for information about a white Range Rover driven by his killers which was found burned out three miles away in Ealing.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: “We are determined to bring those responsible for this unnecessary and terrifying violence to justice.

“We continue to appeal for witnesses who may have seen or heard what happened to come forward.

“The white Range Rover seen in the area and later found burned out is also a key part of the investigation.”