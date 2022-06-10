Ex-BBNaija housemates speaks on rumours of dating footballer

Former Big Brother Naija LockDown housemate, Erica Nlewedim, aka Star Girl, has addressed speculation of being romantically involved with a popular footballer.

In 2021, the allegation claiming that she was dating an undisclosed footballer hit several social media platforms.

Though the reality TV star had been silent on the matter, she decided to address the speculation in a recent Twitter space, where she chatted with her fans.

After a fan queried her about the allegation, Nlewedim expressed utmost displeasure, vehemently denying such ever having happened.

She insisted she wasn’t in a relationship with any footballer nor does she desire to date one, adding the rumour was causing her harm seeing it has gone on for a long time, attracting to her a lot of trolls.

According to her: “It’s causing problems for me, attacking me for dating a footballer.

“I don’t know who this footballer is and it has gone on for one year.

“Please I don’t Know any footballer and I’m not interested in any footballer.”