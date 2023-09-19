Ex-BBNaija housemate welcomes baby girl with wife

Ex-Big Brother Naija Season 3 housemate, Tobi Bakre, has announced the arrival of a baby girl with his wife, Anu Oladosu.
The ex-housemate took to his verified Instagram handle on Tuesday to disclose the good news to his fans and Nigerians,
In the post, Bakre attached a picture of himself with the newborn and his son.
He appreciated his wife and other well wishers.
He said: “Kamila A. Bakre.
“Thank God for his miracles.
“You are a miracle.
“What a feeling!
“Girl dad!
“Feels like a totally different life mission and such a huge blessing.
“Babuuuuuu @ anu.bakre you do this one.
“Thanks for being strong and pushing through the 360 of the past 9 months.
“What a ride.
“Love you to end of the world and back.
“Hardly ever a time where my words fail me.
“No matter the English! I can’t properly articulate how I feel. It is plennyyyy😍🥰.
“Thanks to friends and fam who have been a part of this journey. Indeed ko easy.
“But Nunu no worry. Na me go carry the next baby😂.
“Wait o!
“I’m father to two kids!
“Mad O Abdulmalik our watch starts now o🤺.”
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bakre got married to his wife in 2021 and they welcomed their first son on January 1, 2022.