Ex-BBNaija housemate welcomes baby girl with wife

Ex-Big Brother Naija Season 3 housemate, Tobi Bakre, has announced the arrival of a baby girl with his wife, Anu Oladosu.

The ex-housemate took to his verified Instagram handle on Tuesday to disclose the good news to his fans and Nigerians,

In the post, Bakre attached a picture of himself with the newborn and his son.

He appreciated his wife and other well wishers.

He said: “Kamila A. Bakre.

“Thank God for his miracles.

“You are a miracle.

“What a feeling!

“Girl dad!

“Feels like a totally different life mission and such a huge blessing.

“Babuuuuuu @ anu.bakre you do this one.

“Thanks for being strong and pushing through the 360 of the past 9 months.

“What a ride.

“Love you to end of the world and back.

“Hardly ever a time where my words fail me.

“No matter the English! I can’t properly articulate how I feel. It is plennyyyy😍🥰.

“Thanks to friends and fam who have been a part of this journey. Indeed ko easy.

“But Nunu no worry. Na me go carry the next baby😂.

“Wait o!

“I’m father to two kids!

“Mad O Abdulmalik our watch starts now o🤺.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bakre got married to his wife in 2021 and they welcomed their first son on January 1, 2022.