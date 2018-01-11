Ex-BBNaija housemate to start TV show

Ex-BBNaija 2017 Housemate, Ekemini Ekerete, popularly known as Kemen, says plans have been concluded for the commencement of his wellness and fitness television show on healthy living.

The former housemate made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

Kemen said: “It is going to be a 30 minutes workout session with me every morning from Mondays to Fridays.

“It is basically going to give the viewers that cannot go to the gym an opportunity to walkout in front of their TV set.

“It will involve different kind of workout; from aerobics to yoga, strength training, dance fitness to high intensity interval training, table and all kinds for different days.”

The ship manager turned fitness entrepreneur said his intention was to raise awareness for fitness and health to a point where the whole nation will accept it as lifestyle.

Kemen said: “Fitness is supposed to be a lifestyle, bearing in mind that it is only a health body that can have a healthy mind.

“This is because we are in a society where people go through a lot of stress; one can only survive when you make fitness a part of your life.

“This is because it keeps away depression, adverse effects of stress and also helps the individual to become a better and happier person.

“When you work out regularly, you will be happy with yourself, looks and the way you feel; I am looking at using fitness to control or better still eradicate negativity in the society.”

On how soon the programme would come on air, the fitness guru said he would not want to let the cat out of the bag.

He said: “It may start next week, next two weeks or next month, but I don’t want to give you a time line right now, but it will start very soon.”

The Chief Executive Officer of ‘6 PacksNigeria’ reiterated that the programme was going to be on a television channel with a wider coverage and social as well.

Kermen said: “We are in the social media era where my YouTube channel will be there at least to give you a glimpse of what you missed on TV.

“I am also working on a few shorter workout skits on some new media channels to help with explanatory workout.

“I am going to be regular on your TV screen and social media channels this year.”