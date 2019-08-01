An ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as ‘Ceec’ has made her Nollywood debut in a new TV series entitled ‘Fake Liars’.

The movie was directed by multiple award-winning movie actor and producer, Elvis Chucks.

NAN reports that Ceec starred alongside veterans, Nkem Owoh (Osuofia), Hafiz Oyetoro, Charles Okocha, Caroline Danjuma and Broda Shaggi.

According to Chucks, ‘Fake Liars’ tells a story of the quest to impress and the social media pressure to please others.

He said: “They mostly turn out to be `professional’ liars, whose desires for self-validation almost made them to destroy the most important things in their lives.”