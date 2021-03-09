Former housemate of Nigeria’s most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Nengi Hampson, has acquired a multi million Naira mansion in Lagos.

Hampson, who was BBnaija Season 6 Lockdown housemate, on Tuesday took to her Instagram @ nengiofficial to shared photos of the new property.

She wrote: “2021 just keeps getting better. With consistency, dedication, and hard work, I finally get to tick this off my checklist.

“Thank you Lord for continued blessings. Can’t wait to play table tennis with my friends in my ‘Pengi’ home.”

Hampson participated in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2017 where she represented Bayelsa State and finished at top 5.

The 22-year-old Hampson is an entrepreneur and model, who loves learning new things, taking on new adventures, and being true to herself.