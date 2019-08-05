The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has revealed that former Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, withdrew N19.8 billion less than 24 hours to handing over power to his successor, Governor Bala Mohammed.

The anti-graft agency told a court that about N19.8 billion cheques were raised on the eve of transferring power to the new government for purportedly non-existent contracts and other grants.

The EFCC, through its Counsel, Abubakar Aliyu, in an Exparte Order with file number: FHC/ABJ/CS/858/2019, sought the order of the court to freeze the account pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation by the commission.

According to Aliyu, many non-existent companies were used to transfer funds from the account.

These transfers were believed to have been done by Abubakar.

The Counsel to EFCC told Justice Taiwo Taiwo that the amount was beyond the N11 billion in the account.

According to him, the Accountant General of the state is still a signatory to the account and they are still trying to access the money.

When the judge asked if freezing the First City Monument Bank Plc account would not affect the operation of the state government, Aliyu answered in the negative, saying it was not the one linked to the Federal Account Allocation Committee.

He said: “They have other accounts and we have tagged this as exhibit 22 and 23.”

Responding to the judge’s question on how long the investigation would take, the counsel said: “My lord, investigation is like a pregnant activity.

“If my lord will give us 21 days, we will be grateful.”

Justice Taiwo held: “I have patiently listened to the counsel’s prayer.

“I therefore grant the order sought by the applicant as prayed.

“Meanwhile, the parties concerned must be put on notice within 21 days of the order of this court.”