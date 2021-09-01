Ex-bank staff docked for allegedly stealing employer’s $55,000

A 41-year-old man, Rahman Ogundele, who allegedly stole $55,000 from his employer, on Monday appeared in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged the defendant, a former staff of the bank, with theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecuting counsel, M.A. Animashaun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on October 9, 2017 at the branch of the bank where he had worked.

She noted that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Adeola Olatubosun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties in the like sum.

Olatubosun consequently adjourned the matter until October 20 for mention.

