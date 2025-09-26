Ex-Arsenal striker dies after suffering brain injury during game

Chichester City FC and former Arsenal academy striker, Billy Vigar, has died following a “significant brain injury” suffered during a game.

The 21-year-old, born in Worthing, was injured during a game at Wingate and Finchley in the Isthmian League Premier Division on Saturday.

It is believed he collided with a concrete wall, though the club has not confirmed this.

Vigar’s family said on Thursday: “After sustaining a significant brain injury last Saturday, Billy Vigar was put into an induced coma.

“On Tuesday, he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery.

“Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday morning.

“The responses to the original update show how much Billy was loved and thought of within the sport.”

A graduate of the Arsenal academy, Vigar left the club in 2024 and also played for Derby County, Hastings United, and Eastbourne Borough.

Arsenal said: “Billy joined our academy on schoolboy terms aged 14, after being scouted at his hometown club Hove Rivervale FC and excelled as a striker at Hale End…

“As well as his significant talent, Billy will always be remembered for his love of the game, pride at representing our football club… and a character beloved by team-mates and coaches alike.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the Vigar family and his many friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Derby County, Hastings United, Eastbourne Borough, and The FA also expressed shock and condolences.

Chichester City confirmed Vigar’s death and said Saturday’s match against Lewes would be postponed and rescheduled.

