Nice midfielder Aaron Ramsey is urging Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta not to sell Folarin Balogun.

He saw Balogun star on-loan with Reims last season, telling Daily Star: “I’m not the Arsenal manager but Balogun’s very good.

“We played against him a couple of times and, from what I saw there, he’s a very exciting player to have in your team.

“Arsenal have many great players but he’s definitely got the quality.

“And, yes, he’s good enough for the Premier League.”