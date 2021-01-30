The immediate past Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka, has been given the title of Sarkin Yakin Kanwan Katsina.

The development was contained in a statement issued in Ketare, Katsina State by the Kanwan Katsina District Head of Ketare, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, Alhaji Usman Bello Kankara, on Friday.

Kankara has this week presented letters of appointments to some prominent people of his domain into his cabinet.

The appointment followed the approval given by the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, and the Katsina Emirate Council.

Apart from General Usman, others appointed are Awwal Usman Bello Kankara as Ciroma Kanwa; Alhaji Ibrahim Samaila, Sarkin Fada; Bishir Samaila, Sallama; Alhaji Mannir Abubakar as Garkuwa; Lawal Abba, Zanna; Munauwar Ibrahim, Tafida; Abdulrahman Bello, Wazirin Ayyuka; Usman Yusuf as Muhti; and Musa Ismaila Mani as Sakin Waka.

Similarly, Alhaji Rabiu Wada Ketare is Hasken Fada; Mohammad Usman Bello, Sarkin Hawa; Isa Mohammad of Katsina State Universal Basic Education Board as Talba; Labaran Bello Kankara, Wambai; Alhaji Sule Ketare as Waziri; Malam Imrana Kankara, Khadimul Islam; Sanusi Labo as Ajiyan Kanwa; and Hashimu Jobe as Sardauna.

Also some veteran journalists were among the newly appointed, who have contributed to the development of Ketare District and Kankara Local Government Area as a whole.

They include Jamilu Hashimu Gora of Katsina State Radio as Sarkin Labarai; Husaini Danhaire Musawa of Katsina State Television as Wazirin Labarai; and Yunusa Garba of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Kaduna as Galadiman Labaru.

The District Head also conferred title on some prominent women and make them members of his council.

These include Hajiya Hauwa Hamza Sale, who was appointed as Kilishi; Aisha Rufai Kurfi as Madubin Kanwa; and Murjanatu Lukman as Fulanin Kanwa.

Speaking shortly after the formal presentation of the appointment letters to the deserving council members in his palace in Ketare, Kankara, the Kanwan Katsina, said the appointments were part of his 20th anniversary celebration on the throne.

He also said their appointments were based on merit, having distinguished themselves in their various spheres of endeavours, contributions and support to the throne and people of Ketare District.

He charged them to continue contributing their quota to the development of Ketare District, Kankara Local Government Area, Katsina State and Nigeria as a whole.

Responding on behalf of the newly appointed council members, the new Sakin Fada expressed gratitude to Kanwan Katsina for finding them worthy of the appointments and assured of their continued support to the District and humanity.

Samaila added that they would bring their wealth of experience, connection and influence to the development of Ketare District.

The statement further stated that the Kanwan Katsina palace would soon announce the date for the formal turbaning ceremony of the new appointees.