Ex-ANAN President mourns, says Ijewere’s death is a big loss 

A former President of Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Dr Samuel Nzekwe, has described the death of a former ICAN President, Emmanuel Ijewere, as a big loss to the accounting profession in Nigeria.

Nzekwe made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, in Ota, Ogun State.

He commiserates with the Ijewere’s family on the passing of the renowned accountant.

Also Read:

Ijewere, who was ICAN President between 1996 and 1997, died on December 28 during a prolonged illness.

The former ANAN President said that the late Ijewere was one of the prominent leaders in the accounting profession in the country, adding that he contributed immensely to the profession during his lifetime.

“The death of the late Ijewere is highly unfortunate, but our prayer is for God to grant his soul eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the