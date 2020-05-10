A former representative of Adamawa North Senatorial District, Paul Wampana, is dead.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party was reported to have died in his sleep in the early hours of Sunday in his Abuja residence.

Born in 1946 in Vimtim, Mubi Local Government Area of Adamawa, Wampana was the Speaker of the defunct Gongola State House of Assembly in the Second Republic.

He also served as Minister of State for Public Health in the Shehu Shagari Administration in 1983.

Meanwhile, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with the family of Wampana who on Sunday passed on.

Lawan also condoled with the government and people of Adamawa State, friends and political associates of the late Senator over the tragic loss.

The Senate President said Wampana had contributed immensely to the political development of Nigeria both at the state and at the national levels.

Lawan specifically noted Senator Wampana’s active involvement in politics as a Speaker of the defunct Gongola State House of Assembly, a Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District and later as a Minister of State for Public Health during the Second Republic.

The Senate President said Nigeria will, no doubt, miss the wealth of experience which the Senator acquired over the time.

Lawan prayed for the repose of Senator Wampana’s soul and for the Almighty God to grant those that he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.