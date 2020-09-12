Former Governor of Adamawa State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, James Ngillari, has dumped party for the All Progressives Congress.

Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, the state Chairman of the APC, confirmed the development on Saturday in Yola.

Bilal explained that Ngillari dumped his party with thousands of his supporters.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to announce that the former Governor of the state under the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. James Ngillari, has decamped to All Progressives Congress.

“Ngillari decamped to APC after long consultation and he joined the progressive party with thousands of his supporters.

“He told me verbatim that his coming to APC is not to look for any position but to enjoy freedom of political aspiration.”

The chairman said the APC, at the national and state level, was making arrangement to officially receive the former PDP governor and his supporters.

He said the party at the state level was closely in contact with the Mai Mala Buni National Committee to strengthen the party ahead of the 2023 general election.