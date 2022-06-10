Ex-actress berates Yul Edochie for boasting about blessings of marrying second wife

Nollywood actress turned nurse, Georgina Onuoha, has berated actor Yul Edochie for boasting about the blessings of marrying a second wife.

It will be recalled that Edochie introduced his son with actress Judy Austin, whom he called his second wife in April.

Few days ago, the actor in an Instagram post bragged about the blessings that have come to his household since he took a second wife.

Edochie also backed his claim on polygamy with reference to some great men in the Bible who had more than one wife.

Reacting to his post, Onuoha tackled the actor in an Instagram post, saying he shouldn’t have married a second wife without the consent of his first wife.

The actress said although marrying a second wife isn’t a crime, Edochie’s approach to polygamy was wrong.

She also accused him of committing adultery and disrespecting his first wife, adding that he has failed traditionally and scripturally.

She wrote: “My dearest brother Yul @yuledochie I appreciate that you acknowledged you wronged your wife, May @mayyuledochie,” she wrote.

She added: “I don’t recall anyone saying marrying a second wife is a crime. Our culture permits that, and some Christians take more than one wife. There is a reason they say process and intent matter.

“It’s one thing to impregnate another woman (adultery ) while you are still married without discussing with your wife your desire to marry a second wife, which our traditions demand.

“Since you are quoting our traditions on polygamy, have you forgotten there are rules for such engagements? Most of us have parents who were born into polygamy.

“Who will tell you that their mothers brought the new wife home for their husbands, which is a sign of her giving her blessings to her husband.

“I bet you know that is our culture and traditions.

“Taking a second wife because you impregnated her while still married is not noble; it is called adultery, and God punished most great men in the Bible you are quoting for such acts.

‘You betrayed your wife by marrying another woman’ —

“Marrying the same woman without the knowledge of your wife until she finds out on social media via a blog; is the worst kind of betrayal of trust.

“Eyin, there is nothing noble in what you did.

“You don’t force polygamy on people when they are not prepared for it. Give them an option. Not everyone has the grace to be a polygamist.

“So both traditionally and scripturally, you failed.

“Don’t justify your indiscretions with impunity by citing religion and tradition. On both counts, you failed. Abraham, our father in faith, got thumbs up from his wife Sarah to lay with Hagar, the slave girl.

“God punished David when he slept with Bethsheba and killed their first fruit born out of that adultery.

“So many examples in the Bible regarding adultery and its consequences.

“What you did, did not glorify our culture and traditions because it was done with impunity and with total disregard for the humanity of your wife.

“I bet if the table were turned, you wouldn’t be singing this same song of getting more fame and her getting endorsement.

“What it shows is that you have no respect for her and for yourself and kids. I hope you find peace and rest. Zukwanike. Ozugo. Rest.”

—