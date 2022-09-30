Ex-ABU Zaria lecturer’s son killed self after stabbing father

Son of a former lecturer at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Chikudi Gideon, has committed suicide after allegedly stabbing his father with a knife.

While his father, Tseja, was admitted in a hospital, Gideon who lived in Wusasa, Zaria, with his parents, killed himself afterward by jumping from Dan Magaji flyover.

Head of Wusasa, Engineer Isiyaku Yusuf who confirmed the incident said; “40-year-old Gideon stabbed his father with a knife and left him in a pool of blood before proceeding to commit suicide.

“The young man was known to be a drug addict and hardly mingled with people.

“He was always alone and very reserved.

“It was when people took Gideon’s corpse to his parents’ house that they discovered that his father, Gideon Tseja, 75, was lying in blood.

“Therefore people concluded that it was after he finished stabbing the father that he went to kill himself.”