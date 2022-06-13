Ex-Abia State Governor’s aide resigns membership of PDP

The immediate past Senior Special Adviser to the Abia State Governor on E-Governance and 2023 State House of Assembly aspirant for Umuahia North Constituency seat, Nnaji Asiegbu, has announced the withdrawal of his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

He hinged his decision on the alleged fake delegates lists used during the PDP State House of Assembly primaries.

The election was conducted for Umuahia North State Constituency by the party leadership in Abia State ahead of the main elections in 2023.

Asiegbu claimed that no congress was conducted to elect ad hoc delegates for the recently-concluded primaries held across the wards of Umuahia North State Constituency of Abia State, saying such practices negated democratic principles.

Asiegbu spoke in an open letter addressed to the PDP leadership and his teeming supporters across the Umuahia North State Constituency on Monday.

He regretted that the PDP has insulted and maltreated Umuahia North State Constituency, otherwise called Ohuhu Clan, having benefitted immensely from the people of the constituency.

He apologised to the Ohuhu Clan and well wishers across the State Constituency for keeping them in the dark since the purported PDP State House of Assembly primary election.

His statement partly reads: “As a democrat and understanding the implication of forceful imposition of candidate, I did not want to be imposed without participating in a legitimately organized primary election.

“Therefore, I have since withdrawn from participating in the activities of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abia state chapter.”