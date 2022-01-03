Ex-Abia State Gov. Kalu, mourns Tofa’s death

A former Abia State Governor and Chef Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of former Presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the June 12, 1993 election, Alhaji Bashir Tofa as a huge loss to the country.

Kalu in his condolence message, acknowledged the noble contributions of the late politician to nation building through various platforms, stressing that the deceased was a “statesman, philanthropist, and strong advocate of democracy”.

The Senate Chief Whip condoled the government and people of Kano state, Emir of Kano and Kano Emirate council over the irreplaceable loss, praying Allah to Allah to forgive Tofa’s shortcomings and make al-Jannah Firdaus his final abode.

Kanu’s condolence read in part: “I condole with the government and people of Kano state over the passing of former Presidential candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC) in the June 12 , 1993 election, Alhaji Bashir Tofa.

“The late politician played noble roles in the social, economic and political development of the country.

“He was an astute politician who championed a positive cause for the society.

“His demise is a huge blow to the political class and Nigeria in general.

“I urge the Tofa family to uphold the good deeds of their patriarch”

Kalu also conveyed his condolences to friends, associates and followers of the deceased.