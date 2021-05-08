The Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Adejugbe Aladesanmi III, has lauded the appointment of Prof. Abayomi Fasina as the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti.

Oba Aladesanmi said this on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti when Fasina and some members of management staff of the university paid him a courtesy visit in his palace.

Aladesanmi said the palace, chiefs and the entire people of Ado-Ekiti were pleased with the appointment of Fasina as the VC of the institution.

He thanked God for choosing Fasina when the school needed a competent person to control its affairs.

“We thank God for choosing you to lead the university at this time, the whole exercise leading to your appointment as vice chancellor of our dear university was very thorough and transparent.

“It takes the grace of God for the best to emerge but I thank God you emerged as the vice chancellor of the university,” he said.

The traditional ruler appealed to the management and members of staff of the university to give the new vice chancellor all the needed supports to succeed in office.

“A tree does not make a forest, I want to appeal to all members of staff to cooperate with Fasina,” Aladesanmi said.

Earlier, Fasina appreciated the traditional ruler for his presence during his inauguration and also for his constant support since his emergence as VC of the university.

He urged the traditional ruler to continue supporting the management, adding that he was ready to partner Ado-Ekiti to enhance its development.

“The reason we are here is to pay homage to you and to seek your support for the university,” Fasina said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that other members of management staff who accompanied the VC on the visit were: the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Prof. Olusola Johnson and the Acting Registrar of the university, Mufutau Ibrahim.

Others were: the University Librarian, Isaac Busayo and the Deputy Director, Corporate Information Services, Adeyinka Ademuyiwa.