Evicted BBTitans housemate speaks on report she’s bi-sexual

Nana Basheru, one of the recently evicted housemates of the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Titans, has said her sexual orientation is straight (heterosexual).

The evicted housemate spoke on this development during a virtual interview session with journalists on Tuesday.

Basheru said: “My sexuality is straight.

“I am not bi-sexual.

“I am straight.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the trio of Blue Aiva, Basheru and Miracle Op were evicted during the live show on March 19 as they had the least votes among eight housemates nominated for eviction.

The 22-year-old Kaduna State indigene said she had an amazing experience in the house, but it took her two weeks to be able to come out of her shell to mingle with fellow housemates.

She said she had her most memorable moments during the fifth week while her lowest moment was when she took ill.

Basheru said: “My experience in the house was really good.

“It was the best thing.

“Though I want the money but the experience is more than that for me.

“I had fun and enjoyed myself to the fullest.

“I loved my stay in the house and I am happy to have met all the people I met in the house.

“Very fantastic experience for me.”

The young entrepreneur also gave the reason why she didn’t hug any of her fellow housemates when evicted on Sunday.

Basheru said: “I didn’t hug any of the housemates because I was in shock and disbelief.

“I was emotional and was not just myself.

“At that moment, I just needed to leave the show and have some fresh air.”

Basheru predicted that Ebubu would emerge winner of the show and would go away with the grand prize of $100,000.