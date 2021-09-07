Evicted BBNaija Housemate Tega has not called me, says husband

Almost 48 hours after her eviction from the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Edition, the husband of Tega said she is yet to call him.

Tega was evicted on Sunday Sept 2021 alongside Boma with whom she had a ship with in the House.

The ex-housemate declared her marital status and intentions of getting into the movie industry.

Yet, during one of the first truth or dare games, Saga was dared to suck the breasts of Tega, which she readily agreed to.

When asked how her husband will feel about it, Tega recounted there was already an agreement between them on compromising situations.

Some days after this incidence, her husband posted he was in support of what happened as his wife is an actress and could do much more.

Days later, Tega and Boma became known in the House for their alleged philandering acts.

But her husband recounted that he has not heard from his wife.

He lamented he cannot leave his House because he feels very sad.