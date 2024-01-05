Eve’s Desire: Why men get angry when their partners don’t consent to sex, by Tiwa Says

I’m sure we are all familiar with the term that men love sex. Maybe a little too much. I don’t know about you, but some of us have had to endure some late night squabbles between married neighbours, whose wives refused to perform their conjugal duties.

Almighty Sex has been taught to us as something a man “gets” and a woman “gives”, not something both “have” mutually.

So you see women hoarding “this prized possession” because they feel a man has to “work” for it. For sex, the frequency of urge is more in males than females, hence males require more frequent sex than females. In a marriage, the man would expect his urge to be satisfied, but the woman may not have the urge and would look forward to it as a routine and try to avoid it until she is turned on.

Most times when a woman refuses a man sex, it is always much more than the sex in play. Emotional intimacy is what women want. This includes: romantic dinners, gifts, PDA (public display of affection), cuddling on the couch and other gestures or words that validate your feelings for her. A woman needs to feel loved in order to have sex, especially in committed relationships.

Physical intimacy is what men crave. It is the act of sexual intercourse. It boils down to the five minutes ti 15 minutes of sex because at the end of the day “men need sex in order to feel loved”.

The problem now is that too many men feel “entitled” to sex because they are married. Some men think that’s the whole point of getting married: Having sex without all the wining and dining which occurred during the dating period. This is a very erroneous way of thinking.

Truth be told, rejection of any kind is a bitter pill to swallow. Sexual rejection, most often, causes a lot of conflict in relationships and leaves the rejected partner questioning their desirability. Does “no” mean I am no good?

Sexual rejection also questions monogamy as well as the rejected partner is left pondering how does he/she get their sexual needs met without causing the other harm by not seeking satisfaction outside of the partnership. Being able to honestly admit that one doesn’t feel like sex at that moment, means that of honouring one’s body and listening to one’s needs and desires.

Irrespective of your relationship status, you can say NO and your partner must learn to appreciate your right to do so. However, the issues of intimacy are often fragile and must be handled with delicacy.

There are ways to say no to your partner without hurting their feelings. Here are a few ideas:

1. Be gentle and polite: Take a gentle approach in telling your partner that you aren’t feeling up for sex at the moment. Being brash will only lead to resentment in the relationship. Even after you say no once, your partner is likely to try to coax and cajole you into saying yes. When that happens, don’t snap at him or use labels like “nymphomaniac” or “sex-hungry”. Instead, try something like: “I really don’t feel up for it. Why don’t we just cuddle and sleep tonight?” This is a great way to show him that you want to be close to him, but just don’t want anything at the moment.

2. Share your reasons for saying no: One of the most effective tips for saying no to sex is to tell your partner why you’re turning him down. You must have your reasons for it. Any rational man would empathise if you talk to him about those reasons. It could be anything from exhaustion to feeling bloated or your libido taking a hit because of stress. By explaining your stance, you mitigate the risk of making your partner cold and distant because you said no to his overtures.

3. Take a rain check: A smart way to turn it down without offending your husband or boyfriend is to take a rain check. Tell him that you cannot today, but you’ll make it up to him soon, and when you do, he’ll be in for a surprise. This way you can turn what could be a potentially volatile moment into one that builds up anticipation and excitement.

4. Offer alternatives: If the reason for saying no is more physical than psychological, you can discuss alternatives for sexual gratification. Let’s say you cannot have sex because you’re on your period or have a condition that makes intercourse painful, you can talk about trying oral or hand stimulation until you feel ready again. This way your husband/partner won’t get upset if you say no to sex and you ensure you have a level of intimacy together.

Here are some other reasons sex can be a problem in a relationship:

. Unmet expectations: Some women get into committed relationships with unrealistic expectations. And when their expectations are not being met, they begin to withdraw. Same goes for men. Some men think that marriage is all about having sex multiple times in a day, forgetting their partners have other things on their minds besides sex.

. Social conditioning: This revolves around the idea of men feeling entitled to sex from their partners as against both partners having rights to each other’s body and pleasure. The woman doesn’t have to give sex if she’s not in the mood because sex is not something to be given, but something to be enjoyed by both partners.

. Communication: Everything starts and ends with communication. If partners can’t be open with each other about their sexual needs and desires, there would always be a problem.

. Old fashioned beliefs: These old fashioned beliefs put women at a disadvantage because the belief is that women have no right to their sexual pleasure. They should only be about their partner’s pleasure alone, making them sexual objects for men.

. Hormones: When women get to a certain age, their hormones begin to misbehave and this can affect their sexual life. At this stage, it usually seems that as the woman’s sexual appetite is dwindling, the man’s own is increasing.

So with all these reasons, how does the man fulfill his sexual pleasures when the partner is not forthcoming? Should he leave her? Stay with her without sex? Convince her to go to a doctor to see if there is a medical reason for it?

Let’s face it, one cannot stay bound to a vow when the other party is not fulfilling their part. Do you do what you need to do to stay married and stay sane and have discreet sex on the side?

Just in case you are wondering, here are some reasons why men get frustrated when their partners deprive them of sex”

1. Desire: Majority of men desire sex. We know that. What a lot of women don’t get is that men think about sex a lot. They also are often unaware of how much men get sex thrown at them. It’s everywhere. But if you’re not a man and not paying attention, it’s easy to overlook this bombardment.

2. Expectations: Men have a lot of expectations about sex. And sadly, most of them go unspoken until they pop out when he gets mad about sex. A man thinks about sex, plans for it and anticipates it. Sex is not spontaneous for most men – it’s planned and expected. And when the refusal becomes a common pattern, then the angry response isn’t just about the disappointment at that moment, it’s also all of the prior disappointments too.

3. Dependence: Sex is one of the most misused areas in a relationship. One of the ways it’s misused by men is as a stress reliever. Yes, sex makes you more relaxed and the chemicals released make you feel good. But its purpose is not to relieve stress. There are other, better ways to manage stress. But, unfortunately, a lot of men rely on sex to relieve their stress. So, they come to depend on it. And they depend upon it for other reasons too. This is one of the reasons why porn addiction is so common. And why a man gets so mad when you say no.

4. Validation: We all want to feel wanted. Sex is one of the most powerful ways this desire is conveyed between two people. Validation is an important need for men. This is one of the reasons why job and financial success is so important to most men. While for women, validation can occur in other forms. Men can get mad when you say no because many of them connect their self-identity and value to being desired sexually. This is an incorrect belief, but it’s common nonetheless.

It is said that absolute sex is necessary for absolute happiness. A man can begin to feel resentment towards his partner and the relationship as a whole when sex becomes a problem. He may feel that the rejection of his sexuality means that the partner doesn’t love him or won’t go out of their comfort zone for the sake of the relationship. This can cause a gradual breakdown of the relationship.

Saying no to sex doesn’t have to lead to strain in the relationship. At the same time, you don’t have to force yourself into intimacy when you’re not ready.

The key to how to say no to sex without hurting him is letting him know that your saying no has nothing to do with how you feel about your partner or the relationship. Try to make up for it by using non-sexual gestures of intimacy to feel close to one another. You can try snuggling up to him, inviting him to cuddle or just spooning as you fall asleep.

