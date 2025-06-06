Eve’s Desire: Vaginal dryness not end of your sexual life, by Tiwa Says

Call it coincidence, this week alone I heard about two troubled relationships both due to sexual inconsistencies. The first is a young bride who has refused to fulfil her conjugal since she had a baby a year ago. Her excuse? According to her, sex has become painful. She no longer got wet so she was always bruised during sex as a result of that. The second is a woman in her 40s who was dealing with vaginal dryness as a premenopausal symptom.

Both cases were quite common but serious nonetheless. Some people trivialise these sexual issues and say things like: Is sex food? What’s the big deal about sex?

Well we can see the importance by the rate of separations and divorces that are as a result of sexual problems.

Now to the matter at hand, Vaginal dryness is a common condition that affects many women at some point in their lives. It is characterised by a lack of moisture and lubrication in the vaginal area, which can lead to discomfort, pain, and difficulty with sexual intercourse.

There are many causes for this condition, which includes:

1. Hormonal Changes:

– Menopause: As women age, there is a decrease in estrogen levels that leads to the thinning and dryness of vaginal tissues.

– Pregnancy: In pregnancy hormonal fluctuations can cause temporary changes in vaginal moisture causing dryness and irritation.

– Breastfeeding: Hormones during lactation can also contribute to vaginal dryness.

2. Medications:

– Antihistamines: Commonly used for allergies, antihistamines can reduce overall vaginal moisture.

– Antidepressants: Some of these drugs can cause side effects which include vaginal dryness.

– Hormonal Contraceptives: Some forms of contraceptives can impact estrogen levels and moisture.

3. Medical Conditions:

– Autoimmune Disorders: Some medical conditions like Sjögren’s syndrome can affect moisture production in the vaginal.

– Diabetes: Can cause changes in vaginal flora and moisture levels.

– Infections: Certain infections can lead to inflammation and dryness.

4. Lifestyle Factors:

– Smoking: Can affect circulation and hormonal balance, leading to dryness.

– Stress: Increased stress can impact hormonal balance and lubrication.

– Diet: Poor nutrition and dehydration can contribute to a lack of moisture.

5. Genital Surgery or Radiation Therapy: Treatments for certain cancers can damage vaginal tissues.

6. Age: Natural aging processes can lead to decreased estrogen and subsequently dry tissues.

7. Douching and Use of Harsh Soaps: These can disrupt the natural pH balance and moisture of the vaginal area.

Knowing these causes is a big step in determining the right cause of action to combat the problem, bearing in mind that each person is different with peculiar symptoms.

Here are some of those symptoms associated with vaginal dryness:

1. Dryness: A sensation of dryness in the vaginal area, often described as a lack of lubrication.

2. Itching or Irritation: Discomfort or a persistent itch in the vagina or surrounding areas.

3. Burning Sensation: A burning feeling during urination or sexual intercourse.

4. Pain During Intercourse: Discomfort or pain during sexual activity (dyspareunia) due to insufficient lubrication.

5. Increased Susceptibility to Infections: More frequent urinary tract infections (UTIs) or vaginal infections due to a change in the vaginal environment.

6. Change in Vaginal Discharge: Thinner or reduced vaginal discharge.

7. Sensitivity: Increased sensitivity or discomfort in the vaginal area.

It is important to note that it is possible to experience one or all of the symptoms at the same time.

There are several solutions and treatments for vaginal dryness, let’s examine some of them:

1. Water-Based Lubricants: Use over-the-counter water-based lubricants during sexual activity to alleviate discomfort and enhance pleasure.

2. Moisturisers: Vaginal moisturisers can be applied regularly to maintain moisture levels in the vaginal tissue, providing relief from dryness.

3. Hormonal Treatments:

– Estrogen Therapy: Localised estrogen treatments (like creams, rings, or tablets) can help restore moisture and elasticity to vaginal tissues.

– Systemic Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT): May be considered if dryness is part of broader menopausal symptoms.

4. Dietary Changes: Increasing water intake and consuming foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids (like fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts) may help improve overall hydration and tissue health.

5. Avoid Irritants: Stay clear of products that can irritate the vaginal area, such as scented soaps, douches, or perfumed hygiene products.

6. Non-Hormonal Prescription Medications: Some medications, such as those containing selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), may also help improve vaginal health.

7. Practice self-care: Engaging in activities that reduce stress and improve overall well being, like meditation, yoga, or exercise, can help improve blood flow to that area and also help with vaginal lubrication.

8. Try different sexual positions: Experimenting with different sexual positions can help reduce friction and discomfort during intercourse. You can also start with a lot of foreplay so that the vagina is well lubricated naturally before penetration.

9. Communicate with your partner: Talk openly about your concerns and struggles with vaginal dryness. It is easier when you have the support and understanding of your partner at this period. Your partner may be in a position to help alleviate or make the situation better.

10. Pelvic Floor Exercises: Strengthening pelvic floor muscles through exercises (like Kegels) may improve blood flow to the area and enhance sexual function.

11. Regular Sexual Activity: Engaging in more frequent sexual activity can help maintain vaginal health through increased blood flow and natural lubrication.

12. Consult a Healthcare Provider: For persistent issues, it’s vital to see a healthcare provider for tailored treatments based on individual needs and health conditions.

Overall, vaginal dryness is a common condition that is very uncomfortable and can be managed with appropriate treatment and lifestyle changes. If you are experiencing symptoms of vaginal dryness, it is important to see a healthcare provider to determine the cause of your symptoms and develop a treatment plan that works for you.

This condition does not have to end your relationship, but it involves the understanding of the male partner and the joint effort of both partners to get through this phase.

