Eve’s Desire: Showing love to your partner this Ramadan season, by Tiwa Says

It is that time of the year again when our Muslim brothers and sisters worldwide embark on a spiritual journey of consecration and dedication. Ramadan is a unique period dedicated to introspection, spiritual growth, and rejuvenation. This period is usually characterised by peace and love. It is not only an opportunity for Muslims to deepen their bond with Allah, but it is also a chance to strengthen connections with everyone around them, not forgetting their romantic relationships.

In addition to fasting and praying, it is crucial to spend time loving and caring for your family and significant other.

In any relationship, romance plays a crucial role, but it becomes even more crucial during Ramadan. It is easy to forget about your partner during this time due to the extended fasting days and emphasis on spiritual practices.

But you can make this month even more memorable and special by being romantic with your significant other. This will help to reinforce your relationship and deepen your connection.

Here are some suggestions for showing romance to your partner during Ramadan:

1. Have honest and open communication: Communication is essential in all relationships, but it is crucial during Ramadan in particular. Remember to be open and truthful when discussing your needs, wants, and feelings with your partner. Throughout this holy month, talk to your partner about your ideas and experiences while also paying attention to them. You will both feel more connected and understood as a result of this.

2. Spend quality time together: It is quite easy to become engrossed in your own schedules and routines during the extended fasting days. But make sure you schedule some time each day to spend time together as a couple. Spending time with one another can improve and strengthen your relationship, whether you are just sitting down to chat or going for a walk or sharing a meal after breaking your fast.

3. Express gratitude and appreciation: Throughout Ramadan, take the time to express gratitude and appreciation to your partner. Thank them for their love, support, and understanding. Show them how much you value and cherish their presence in your life. Simple gestures like writing a love note, giving them a small gift, or cooking a special meal can go a long way toward demonstrating your love and appreciation.

4. Arrange romantic dates: You can arrange romantic dates with your significant other even during Ramadan. Come up with inventive ways to pass the time, like going on a picnic, watching a movie, or stargazing. A romantic iftar (breaking of the fast) with candles, calming music, and a delectable meal can also be arranged for just the two of you. You can express your love and appreciation for your partner through these romantic gestures.

5. Express your love and affection through physical touch: Touching your partner is a significant way to express your love and affection. Whether you are holding hands, giving a hug, or planting a kiss, make sure you give your partner physical affection during Ramadan. Your relationship can be strengthened and your partner can feel valued and loved through physical touch.

6. Encourage one another in your spiritual endeavours: Ramadan is a time for introspection and spiritual development. Whether it is reading the Quran, going to prayers, or fasting, encourage one another in your spiritual practices. Along with praying for direction and strength, support one another in maintaining your commitment to your spiritual objectives. This shared spiritual journey can deepen your connection and bring you closer together.

7. Surprise your partner: Surprises are a great way to show romance to your partner during Ramadan. Arrange a pre-dawn meal, known as sahoor or iftar, with your significant other, featuring their preferred snacks and beverages. Another way to show them how much you care is to surprise them with a small gift, a love letter, or another thoughtful act. These surprises will make your partner feel special and appreciated.

8. Practice patience and understanding: Ramadan can be difficult, with long days of fasting and a greater emphasis on spiritual practices. During this period, be patient and understanding with your partner and show support for their needs and emotions. Be a supportive and understanding partner by being there for them when they need you. This will improve and solidify your bond and relationship.

9. Show your partner your affection and love: During Ramadan, do not be scared to show your partner your affection and love. Express your love to your partner by saying “I love you” frequently and demonstrating your affection with both words and deeds. Make sure they understand how much they mean to you and pay attention to their needs and emotions. Your relationship can become stronger and more intimate as a result of this honest display of affection.

10. Consider your partnership: The month of Ramadan is a period dedicated to introspection and reflection. Spend some time thinking about how you can make your relationship with your partner stronger and better. Examine your relationship with your partner in terms of communication, intimacy, trust, and connection. Consider how you can improve your relationship even more, then take steps to bring about constructive adjustments.

Expressing romance to your significant other during Ramadan is a great way to strengthen your relationship, deepen your connection, and add even more significance and specialness to this holy month.

In conclusion, love and romance can be expressed to your partner in a beautiful and heartfelt way through open and honest communication, spending quality time together, expressing gratitude and appreciation, planning romantic dates, showing physical affection, supporting each other in spiritual practices, surprising your partner, exercising patience and understanding, expressing your love and affection, and reflecting on your relationship. May you and your significant other experience love, renewal, and connection during this Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak!

