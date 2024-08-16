Eve’s Desire: Sex positions for plus sized women, by Tiwa Says

I hear some men say that they would rather not have sex with plus sized women because of their size, assuming that they will be difficult to manoeuvre. Interestingly, these are all assumptions.

There are plus sized women who are able to carry themselves better than smaller sized women. It is a function of individuality.

Sex with plus size women is really not so different from sex with any other woman! A lot of people assume that sex positions are limited when it comes to bigger women. This isn’t really accurate.

Any sex style of your choice is possible as long as you’re able to communicate your needs to your partner. It’s about experimentation, but it is important to go for positions that make you feel comfortable and give you the most pleasure.

With this in mind, here are some popular sex styles for Plus Sized Women:

1. Back shots: This style is ideal for plus-sized women! This position draws attention to the woman’s buttocks. We all know that men are visual creatures, so this is one view he will enjoy. Furthermore, if you are self-conscious, this style is an excellent way to conceal areas you do not want him to notice.

2. Missionary with a twist: This is a popular sexual position, and for good a reason. Face-to-face contact enhances the intimacy of this position. With the man on top, it feels like he’s dominating you in all the right ways. Some plus-size women may believe that the missionary style is out of the question because of their size, but wait! If you are concerned about shallow penetration with this style, simply place a pillow under your bum and pull your legs back. This raises your pelvis, giving him easy access.

3. Cowgirl: Hop on top and ride your man to bliss. Modify the cowgirl position to make it easier by leaning back on your man’s legs and supporting yourself with your hands on the bed. Move your feet up and down on his penis, or simply grind to your heart’s content until you reach that mind-blowing orgasm. Remember, if you’re finding it hard to get the length of him into your vagina, have your man prop some pillows underneath him so that his penis and pelvis are elevated for the taking!

4. Kitchen counter/seated position: Yes, you can get dirty in the kitchen and the change of scenery makes it even more enjoyable! By sitting on the countertop, you can balance yourself on the edge and move your hands backwards for balance. This gives you control and your man has access to all your best parts. If he needs to, he can stand on a stool or pull you further towards him. The countertop provides all the support and balance you require. To take it a step further, lift your leg up and hook it over his elbow for extra sizzle.

5. The Butterfly: You must try the butterfly position, which is one of the most common plus size sex positions! Simply lay down with your legs against your partner’s chest and slide down to the bottom of the bed, allowing your buttocks to hang over the edge. If lying flat makes you uncomfortable, place a pillow under your lower back. Your partner then takes a position between your legs and goes for it. Place your legs over your partner’s shoulders to increase your G-spot potential.

6. Reverse cowgirl: We have already discussed the cowgirl position as one of the best plus size sex positions to try, but the reverse cowgirl is definitely something plus size women should try. It is the same as the cowgirl, except you face the opposite direction. Your guy gets a clear shot of your butt whilst you’re grinding away and the curve of your body as you lean back to take the length of him will truly give him a show. This is also a good position for plus-size women who are self-conscious about their stomach. It means you can relax and enjoy yourself without being concerned about any wobbles.

7. Chest down, ass up: This style is a twist on the doggy position but some women prefer this slight modification for access to the G-spot and the fact that you can reach underneath and touch yourself whilst he’s going for it. Simply get into the doggy position, with your chest down flat on the bed and your ass high in the air. You can either put your legs on the floor or kneel, whichever is more comfortable for you. Your partner will also adore the magnificent sight of your ass!

8. Girl on top with a difference: Some plus size women find that regular girls on top positions put too much pressure on their knees. That means you are not enjoying the moment because you are too preoccupied with the burning in your thighs and aching joints. Take that problem away by trying a girl on top with your guy sitting on a regular kitchen chair. This allows you to keep your feet on the ground while holding onto the back of the chair for support.

9. The leg glider: The name implies that you must be flexible to pull it off, but it is actually one of the best plus size sex positions to try. To pull off the leg glider you simply lay down and lean over to your side, you can lay flat or you can prop yourself up on your elbow. Then, you extend the top leg up to the ceiling and your guy straddles the leg that’s flag on the bed and penetrates you from there. You can keep your leg extended or bend it and hold onto it to gain momentum while moving. Give it a try!

10. Fetal position: Get into the fetal position lying down and have your man penetrate you from behind or while kneeling at your side. You can prop a pillow under your hip if it makes you more comfortable. Lift your legs or have him change his entry position such as kneeling with his body upright or leaning forward as if lying on top of your body. This position provides him with a clear view of your bum and allows his hands to freely wander to your breasts, hair, and legs. The position also spices up the angle at which his penis is going to enter you.

Sex, regardless of your size, should be comfortable, enjoyable, and hopefully end with the big O!

