Eve’s Desire: Physical and Sexual Intimacy: What you should know, by Tiwa Says

A protégée who just got back from her honeymoon came visiting the other day and she was full of complaints about her spouse. She said he refused any form of Public Display of Affection while they were out, insisting that they limit their intimacy to the bedroom. She is a “touchy touchy” kind of person, so I wondered what the attraction was. That was not all. She also said he didn’t like to kiss much.

At this point, I had to ask questions like: How long were you in courtship? Where did you meet? Didn’t you see the signs?

Let’s leave her responses for another day. Physical and sexual intimacy are important ingredients for a successful relationship.

Physical intimacy and Sexual intimacy are two distinct aspects of human relationships that often overlap but are not synonymous. While sexual intimacy refers to the sharing of sexual experiences and feelings, physical intimacy encompasses a broader range of non-sexual touching, closeness, and connection. Understanding the differences and similarities between these two types of intimacy can help individuals navigate their relationships more effectively and communicate their needs and boundaries more clearly.

Physical intimacy, sometimes referred to as affectionate touch or non-sexual touch, involves any form of physical contact that is intended to provide comfort, support, or closeness between individuals. This can include hugging, holding hands, cuddling, or even simply sitting close to one another. Physical intimacy is an essential aspect of many types of relationships, including romantic partnerships, friendships, and familial bonds. It helps to create a sense of belonging, trust, and emotional connection between individuals.

Sexual intimacy, on the other hand, involves the sharing of sexual experiences, desires, and feelings between partners. This can include a wide range of activities, from kissing and touching to intercourse and other forms of sexual expression. Sexual intimacy is often an important part of romantic relationships, as it can help to strengthen the emotional bond between partners and contribute to their overall satisfaction and happiness.

While physical and sexual intimacy are distinct, they are often intertwined in romantic relationships. Physical intimacy can serve as a precursor to sexual intimacy, helping partners to feel more connected and comfortable with one another. Similarly, sexual intimacy can deepen the emotional connection between partners, leading to increased physical intimacy outside of sexual encounters.

However, it is essential to recognise that physical and sexual intimacy are not always interdependent. Some individuals may enjoy physical intimacy without engaging in sexual activity, while others may prefer to maintain their physical boundaries while still sharing sexual experiences with their partners. It is crucial for individuals to communicate their needs, desires, and boundaries regarding both physical and sexual intimacy to ensure that their relationships are fulfilling and respectful.

In some cases, individuals may struggle with physical or sexual intimacy due to past experiences, personal beliefs, upbringing, environment and other factors. For example, someone who has experienced sexual trauma may find it difficult to engage in sexual intimacy without feeling anxious or triggered.

Characteristics of Physical Intimacy

a. Non-sexual touch: Physical intimacy often involves non-sexual forms of touch, such as hugging, holding hands, or cuddling. These behaviours help to create a sense of closeness and comfort between partners.

b. Emotional connection: Physical intimacy is often driven by emotional connection rather than sexual desire. It allows individuals to feel seen, heard, and valued by their partners.

c. Trust and vulnerability: Physical intimacy requires a certain level of trust and vulnerability, as individuals are often sharing personal space and engaging in behaviours that make them feel exposed.

d. Communication: Effective communication is essential for physical intimacy, as it allows partners to express their needs, boundaries, and preferences.

Characteristics of Sexual Intimacy

Sexual intimacy, on the other hand, is characterised by:

a. Sexual touch: Sexual intimacy involves touch that is specifically focused on sexual pleasure, such as kissing, touching, oral sex, and intercourse.

b. Physical attraction: sexual intimacy is often characterised by that spark and instant connection between two people.

How To Build Intimacy:

– Create a safe space for vulnerability. Healthy relationships depend on trust, vulnerability, and authenticity. These things require a certain level of risk and courage, which can be difficult to summon when we are feeling overwhelmed or stressed out. One way to cultivate meaningful intimacy is to carve out time to relax and destress with your loved ones. Find a way to be present and engaged with your friends and loved ones without feeling like you have to be “on” all the time. Let go of your worries, insecurities, and negative thoughts and allow yourself to be fully present with your loved ones.

– Build a healthy relationship. Healthy relationships are based on the foundations of trust, respect, and empathy. Healthy relationships are not about who is right or wrong, or who has more power in the relationship. Healthy relationships are about finding a balance between two people who are different, yet want to support and appreciate each other. – Seek support and connection. Asking for help can be challenging, but it is an important way to show up for your loved ones. You don’t have to go through difficult times alone.

Important Points:

– Know the difference between sex and intimacy. Many people have a false assumption that sex is an inherently intimate act. Unfortunately, this is not always the case. When we engage in sex with someone we don’t feel close to, it can actually have the opposite effect of intimacy. Sex can be a way for us to avoid intimacy, rather than embrace it. Sex can be a way for us to avoid vulnerability and close connections.

– Understand that sex doesn’t have to be an intimate act. While not all sex is intimate, sex can still be an enjoyable, meaningful experience without being intimate. Sex can simply be a pleasurable activity between two people.

– Recognise that intimacy takes time and practice. Intimacy is something that grows with time and connection. It doesn’t happen overnight, and it doesn’t happen with every person. You may have to put in lots of effort and time in order to build a close and intimate relationship with your partner.

