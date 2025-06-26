Eve’s Desire: How to strengthen your relationship, by Tiwa Says

There’s a narrative that’s been going around about men sacrificing so much for their families that they lose their lives in the process and in situations where they escape with their lives, they are allegedly abandoned by their wives and children at old age. As much as I agree that men make sacrifices for the family, being abandoned at old age is a function of the lack of relationship between the spouses and the children. But that’s not the topic for today.

Sacrificing is part of the package in a partnership, especially marriage. This is because there will be times when one partner will need to bend their rules or deny themselves for the sake of the relationship or the partner. Sacrifice plays an important role in a relationship as it shows that both partners are willing to make compromises and put the needs of the relationship above their own individual desires.

By doing this, both partners demonstrate their commitment and dedication to the relationship. It also builds trust and strengthens the bond between them.

Sacrifice can also foster empathy and understanding between partners. This is because it helps them to see things from each other’s perspective and appreciate the effort and sacrifices made by their partner.

However, making a sacrifice should not be one-sided, and both partners should be willing to make sacrifices to ensure a balanced and healthy relationship. It should also not be seen as a form of martyrdom or self-sacrifice, but rather as a mutual agreement to prioritise the relationship and work together towards a common goal.

Let’s look at some examples of sacrifices a woman makes in a relationship:

1. Emotional Labour: Women often take on the emotional labour in a relationship, which can involve providing emotional support, managing conflicts, and ensuring the emotional well-being of both partners. This can be a significant sacrifice of time and energy.

2. Sexual Sacrifices: It is a known fact that men have a higher sex drive than women so sometimes a woman sacrifices consent to sex even when she doesn’t feel like it just for the purpose of satisfying her partner and preserving the relationship.

3. Career and Personal Goals: A woman might sacrifice her career ambitions or personal goals to support her partner’s career or to prioritise the needs of the relationship. This could include taking a backseat in her career, relocating for her partner’s job, or putting her own goals on hold.

4. Household and Family Responsibilities: Women often take on a larger share of household and family responsibilities, such as cooking, cleaning, childcare, and managing the household finances. This can be a significant sacrifice of time and energy, especially if the woman is balancing these responsibilities with a career.

5. Physical and Mental Well-being: Women sacrifice their own physical and mental well-being to care for their partner, children, or other family members. This might involve putting their own needs aside to prioritise the needs of others in the relationship.

6. Independence and Autonomy: Women might sacrifice some of their independence and autonomy in a relationship to maintain harmony and support their partner’s needs. This could involve compromising on personal decisions, giving up certain freedoms, or adjusting their lifestyle to accommodate their partner.

7. Personal Time and Hobbies: Women sacrifice their personal time and hobbies to spend quality time with their partner or to prioritise the relationship. This could involve giving up time with friends, pursuing individual interests, or engaging in activities that they enjoy.

It is important for both partners in a relationship to recognise and appreciate the sacrifices that each other makes. Open communication, mutual respect, and reciprocity are essential in ensuring that sacrifices are not taken for granted, and that both partners feel valued and supported in the relationship.

These are some examples of how a man makes sacrifices in a relationship:

1. Time and Attention: A man sacrifices his personal time and attention to spend quality time with his partner, even when he is busy or tired. This could include giving up time with friends or hobbies to prioritise his partner.

2. Compromise: A man might be willing to compromise on important decisions or preferences to accommodate his partner’s needs and desires. This could involve making concessions on issues such as where to live, how to spend money, or what activities to do together.

3. Emotional Support: A man sacrifices his emotional comfort or vulnerability to provide emotional support to his partner during difficult times. This could involve listening, offering comfort, and being there for his partner when they need him most.

4. Career and Goals: A man might sacrifice his career ambitions or personal goals to support his partner’s career or aspirations. This could involve moving for his partner’s job, taking on more household responsibilities to support his partner’s goals, or putting his own ambitions on hold to prioritise the relationship.

5. Personal Growth: A man might sacrifice his own personal growth or development to help his partner grow and thrive in the relationship. This could involve stepping back to allow his partner to shine, supporting their ambitions and goals, and encouraging them to pursue their dreams.

If one partner is not willing to make sacrifices in a relationship while the other partner constantly puts in effort and makes sacrifices, it can lead to imbalance and resentment in the relationship.

Here are some steps that can be taken to address the situation:

1. Communicate: Have an open and honest conversation with your partner about your feelings and concerns regarding the lack of sacrifice on their part. Express how their unwillingness to make sacrifices is affecting you and the relationship.

2. Understand their Perspective: It’s important to listen to your partner’s perspective and understand why they may be hesitant or unwilling to make sacrifices. They may have their own reasons or insecurities that are holding them back.

3. Set Boundaries: Clearly define your needs and boundaries in the relationship. Communicate what you are willing to compromise on and what is non-negotiable for you. It’s important to establish mutual respect and understanding of each other’s needs.

4. Seek Compromise: Try to find a middle ground where both partners can make compromises and sacrifices to meet each other’s needs. It’s essential for both partners to work together to find solutions that are fair and balanced.

5. Therapy or Counselling: If communication and compromise are not effective, consider seeking the help of a couples therapist or counsellor. They can help facilitate conversations, identify underlying issues, and offer guidance on how to address the imbalance in the relationship.

6. Reassess the Relationship: If your partner’s unwillingness to make sacrifices continues to be a consistent issue and they are not open to change, you may need to reassess the future of the relationship. It’s important to prioritise your own well-being and happiness in a relationship.

Remember that a healthy and fulfilling relationship involves both partners making sacrifices, compromises, and efforts to support each other. It’s essential to have mutual respect, understanding, and communication to address any issues of imbalance and ensure that both partners feel valued and supported in the relationship.

