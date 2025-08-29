Eve’s Desire: How having a bestie can affect your primary relationship, by Tiwa Says

There are different schools of thought about friendships outside of the primary relationship. As much as it may seem like a normal thing to have other friendships outside of your romantic relationship, some people see it as a distraction for the relationship, especially if the friend or friends are of the opposite sex.

Why you need friends despite being in a relationship

Having a bestie (like it’s popularly called) outside of your primary relationship is important for a well-rounded, emotionally healthy life. Yes, romantic relationships are deeply important but they can’t fulfill all social and emotional needs. A bestie provides a unique form of support, companionship, and perspective that complements your primary relationship. To start with, a bestie offers an outlet for honest communication and understanding.

Sometimes, our romantic partners may not be the right confidants for every concern or emotion due to proximity, dynamics, or emotional boundaries.

A bestie, someone who knows you intimately but isn’t involved in your romantic life, can provide unbiased advice and a safe space for sharing unfiltered thoughts.

Second, diversity in social connections broadens your worldview. Engaging with a bestie who has different life experiences, interests, or perspectives can challenge your thinking and foster personal growth. This diversity enriches your understanding of the world and yourself.

Third, having a separate friendship balances emotional dependence. Relying solely on a romantic partner for emotional support can sometimes create pressure or imbalance. A bestie acts as an additional emotional anchor, reducing the strain on your primary relationship and promoting healthy boundaries.

Moreover, a bestie often participates in activities that might not interest your partner such as hobbies, specific social scenes, or travel plans, allowing you to explore different facets of yourself and maintain a vibrant social life.

Also Read:

Lastly, emotional resilience is strengthened through varied social support systems. A bestie can motivate, celebrate achievements, or listen during tough times, contributing to your overall mental well-being.

It is important to note that having a bestie outside of your primary relationship is not a substitute but a complement—enhancing your emotional fulfillment, encouraging personal growth, and maintaining a balanced, resilient social life. Embracing these friendships nurtures a richer, more fulfilling life journey.

How Having A Bestie Outside Your Primary Relationship Can Become A Problem

1. Lack of Boundaries: If the friendship crosses boundaries—such as sharing intimate details, flirting, or spending excessive time together—it can threaten the integrity of your romantic relationship. Boundaries help prevent misunderstandings and feelings of betrayal.

2. Jealousy and Insecurity: A partner may feel threatened if your bestie is someone they perceive as a romantic rival, or if your friendship seems more significant than your romantic connection. This can lead to arguments, resentment, and emotional distance.

3. Secretiveness and Dishonesty: Hiding communication or interactions with your bestie can erode trust. Transparency is key in a healthy relationship, and secrecy often breeds suspicion.

4. Prioritising Friendship Over Relationship: If your bestie consistently takes precedence over your partner—canceling plans with them, sharing important moments, or turning to your bestie for comfort instead of your partner—it can cause strain and feelings of neglect.

5. Emotional Dependency and Unhealthy Attachments: Relying heavily on your bestie for emotional support or validation can sideline your partner, creating an imbalance. It also risks fostering an unhealthy attachment that might complicate future relationship dynamics.

How To Strike A Healthy Balance

Having a bestie outside your relationship isn’t inherently problematic. The key lies in maintaining honest communication, respecting boundaries, and ensuring your partner feels secure and valued. Open dialogue about friendships, regular check-ins, and demonstrating commitment can help foster a healthy balance.

A bestie outside your relationship can enrich your life, but it becomes a problem when boundaries are ignored, trust is compromised, or the friendship starts to interfere with your romantic bond. Awareness, communication, and mutual respect are essential in ensuring that these friendships remain a positive part of your life rather than a source of conflict.

How to Protect Your Relationship from Friends and Besties

In the intricate tapestry of our lives, friendships and romantic relationships often intertwine, creating a beautiful yet complex dynamic. While friends can provide support, joy, and companionship, they can also inadvertently disrupt the harmony of a romantic relationship. Setting boundaries is essential to protect your relationship from external influences, ensuring that both your partnership and friendships thrive.

Here’s how to establish those boundaries effectively:

Understanding the Importance of Boundaries: Boundaries are the invisible lines that define what is acceptable and what is not in any relationship. They help maintain respect, foster healthy communication, and prevent misunderstandings. In the context of a romantic relationship, boundaries with friends can prevent jealousy, miscommunication, and emotional strain. By setting clear boundaries, you create a safe space for your partner and yourself, allowing your relationship to flourish without unnecessary interference.

1. Communicate Openly with Your Partner

The first step in setting boundaries is to have an open and honest conversation with your partner. Discuss your feelings about your friendships and how they may impact your relationship. This dialogue should be a two-way street; encourage your partner to share their thoughts and feelings as well. By understanding each other’s perspectives, you can collaboratively establish boundaries that work for both of you.

Tips for Effective Communication: Choose the Right Time: Find a calm moment to discuss boundaries, avoiding times of stress or conflict.

Be Honest and Direct: Clearly express your feelings without placing blame. Use “I” statements to convey your thoughts (e.g., “I feel uncomfortable when…”).

– Listen Actively: Give your partner space to share their feelings and concerns without interruption.

2. Identify Specific Areas of Concern

Once you’ve opened the lines of communication, it’s essential to identify specific areas where boundaries are needed. This could include:

– Time Management: How much time you spend with friends versus your partner.

– Emotional Sharing: The extent to which you share personal relationship issues with friends.

– Social Interactions: How friends interact with your partner and vice versa.

By pinpointing these areas, you can create clear guidelines that both you and your partner agree upon.

3. Set Clear and Respectful Boundaries

With a mutual understanding of the areas of concern, it’s time to establish clear boundaries. Here are some examples:

– Limit One-on-One Time: If you feel that spending too much time with a particular friend is affecting your relationship, consider setting limits on one-on-one outings.

– Avoid Sharing Relationship Issues: Agree to keep personal relationship matters private, discussing them only with each other rather than with friends.

– Encourage Group Activities: Instead of solo outings with friends, suggest group activities that include your partner, fostering a sense of unity.

Note: Boundaries should be respectful and not punitive. They are meant to protect your relationship, not to isolate you from your friends.

4. Be Prepared for Pushback

Not everyone will understand or respect your boundaries immediately. Friends may feel hurt or confused by the changes in your relationship dynamics. It’s essential to stand firm in your decisions while remaining compassionate. Explain your reasons for setting boundaries and reassure them that your friendship is still important to you.

How to Handle Pushback:

– Stay Calm: Respond to any negativity with understanding rather than defensiveness.

– Reiterate Your Commitment: Remind your friends that your relationship is a priority, but that doesn’t diminish your friendship.

– Be Consistent: Consistency is key. If you waver on your boundaries, it may send mixed signals to both your partner and friends.

5. Reassess and Adjust as Needed

As relationships evolve, so too may your boundaries. Regularly check in with your partner and friends to assess how the boundaries are working. Are they effective? Do they need adjustment? Open communication will help you navigate any changes and ensure that everyone feels respected and valued.

Finally

Setting boundaries is a vital aspect of maintaining a healthy romantic relationship, especially when friends are involved. By communicating openly, identifying specific concerns, and establishing clear guidelines, you can protect your relationship from potential disruptions. Remember, boundaries are not about exclusion; they are about creating a safe and nurturing environment for both you and your partner. With mutual respect and understanding, you can enjoy the best of both worlds—strong friendships and a thriving romantic relationship.

I would love to get feedback, questions and recommendations on the topics you would want me to shed light on.

Subscribe to my YouTube channel: @Eve’s Desire Show, on YouTube at: @theeagleonlinenigeria

Send me a message on Telegram at: @tiwa_says; WhatsApp: 09161129108; and Email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.

Post Views: 50