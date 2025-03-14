Eve’s Desire: How fasting can improve your sexual life, by Tiwa Says

There are some things that people do that would continue to amaze me. Recently, I heard of the story of a couple who were on a fast to seek the face of God to answer their prayers and give them a child. They had been married for five years with no children to show for it. A friend recommended a certain man of God who they went to see. He prescribed a three-week fast for their predicament. after which he said they would be happy parents.

The problem was that while the fast was on, the husband asked to have sex with the wife, but she refused, using the fast as an excuse.

My confusion is: How do you hope to get pregnant if you’re not having sex? I would have thought that the fast, combined with sex, is the right recipe for their prayers to be answered. But what do I know?

So we know that this month is women’s month. It’s also a month of fasting for Muslims and Christians all over the world. And while the fast is for religious purposes, a lot of people take advantage of the opportunity for weight loss, to improve mental clarity, and boost overall well-being.

Have you ever wondered though how fasting can affect your sexual life? Let’s explore the relationship between fasting and your sexual health: examining the potential impacts and benefits that fasting can have on your libido, hormonal balance, and overall sexual experience.

First thing first. What exactly is fasting? Fasting is the practice of abstaining from food or restricting food intake for a specific period. It is an ancient practice that has been practiced by various cultures throughout history. The purpose of fasting can vary from religious and spiritual reasons to health and weight management goals.

Different Fasting Methods

There are various fasting methods that people follow, depending on their goals and preferences. Here are a few common fasting methods.

Intermittent Fasting

This method involves cycling between periods of eating and fasting. The most popular intermittent fasting schedules include the 16/8 method (fasting for 16 hours and eating within an eight-hour window) and the 5:2 method (eating normally for five days and restricting calorie intake to 500-600 calories on two non-consecutive days).

Extended Fasting

This type is mostly done for religious purposes. Extended fasting involves longer durations of fasting, typically lasting several days or even weeks. This method requires careful planning and should only be done under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

Now let’s look at how fasting affects your sexual life:

Hormonal Balance and Libido

One of the key ways fasting can affect your sexual life is through its impact on hormonal balance. Hormones play a crucial role in regulating sexual desire and performance. Fasting has been shown to influence hormone production and release in the body, which can, in turn, affect your libido. Studies have suggested that fasting can increase the secretion of human growth hormone (HGH), a hormone involved in muscle growth, metabolism, and sexual function. Higher levels of HGH may lead to increased sexual desire and improved sexual performance.

Additionally, fasting has been found to enhance insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar levels. This can be beneficial for individuals with conditions such as diabetes as improved blood sugar control can help manage associated sexual problems. Stable blood sugar levels are essential for maintaining a healthy sexual response.

Mental Clarity and Emotional Well-Being

Fasting can have a profound impact on your mental clarity and emotional well-being. By giving your digestive system a break, fasting allows your body to redirect energy towards other functions, including cognitive processes and emotional regulation. When it comes to sexual experiences, mental clarity and emotional well-being are crucial. Fasting can help reduce stress, promote relaxation, and increase mindfulness, all of which can enhance your overall sexual experience. When you feel more relaxed and present in the moment, it can lead to improved intimacy and satisfaction.

Energy Levels and Stamina

Another aspect of fasting that can influence your sexual life is its effect on energy levels and stamina. While it’s true that fasting involves abstaining from food, it doesn’t necessarily mean a lack of energy. During a fast, your body switches to utilising stored fat as an energy source, which can lead to increased energy levels once you adapt to the fasting routine.

Having higher energy levels can positively impact your sexual life by increasing your stamina and endurance. You may find yourself more capable of engaging in longer-lasting and more satisfying sexual activities.

Mind-Body Connection

Fasting can also strengthen the mind-body connection, which can be beneficial for your sexual life. By practicing self-discipline and mindful eating, fasting encourages you to become more attuned to your body’s signals and needs. This heightened awareness can translate into your sexual experiences, allowing you to better understand and respond to your partner’s desires and cues.

Moreover, fasting can promote self-confidence and body positivity. As you achieve your fasting goals and experience positive changes in your body, you may develop a greater sense of self-esteem and sexual confidence. Feeling good about yourself and your body can lead to a more fulfilling and satisfying sexual life.

While fasting can have positive effects on your sexual life, it’s essential to consider individual factors and potential risks. Fasting may not be suitable for everyone, especially those with certain medical conditions or a history of disordered eating. It’s crucial to consult with a healthcare professional before embarking on any fasting regimen to ensure it aligns with your specific needs and circumstances.

Additionally, extreme or prolonged fasting can result in nutrient deficiencies, which may negatively impact your sexual health. Adequate nutrition is vital for the proper functioning of the reproductive system and the production of hormones. It’s important to prioritise a balanced diet and ensure you’re meeting your body’s nutritional requirements even while fasting.

One common misconception about fasting is that it means complete deprivation and starvation. However, fasting does not necessarily mean going without any sustenance. In fact, many fasting protocols allow for the consumption of water, herbal teas, and sometimes even low-calorie beverages like coffee or broth during fasting periods. These allowances help to keep the body hydrated and provide some level of satiety, making the fasting experience more manageable.

Moreover, it’s important to approach fasting with a balanced mindset and not view it solely as a means for weight loss or quick results. Fasting should be seen as a holistic approach to overall health and well-being, which includes the potential benefits it can have on your sexual life. It’s crucial to listen to your body, monitor your energy levels, and adjust your fasting routine accordingly to ensure it aligns with your individual needs and promotes a positive and sustainable approach to your sexual health.

Finally, Fasting can have various effects on your sexual life, ranging from improved hormonal balance and libido to enhanced mental clarity and emotional well-being. By understanding the potential impacts and considering individual factors, you can make informed decisions about incorporating fasting into your lifestyle. With the right approach, fasting has the potential to positively influence your sexual experiences and contribute to a more fulfilling intimate life.

