Eve’s Desire: Financial Infidelity In A Relationship: All you need to know, by Tiwa Says

Did you know that there’s a thing called Financial Infidelity? Just a couple of weeks ago, a colleague came to me to complain that his partner was cheating on him. Thinking it was the conventional cheating story, I asked him how he found out and other details.

He told me that his partner recently bought a new phone (iPhone 16), laptop, and other gadgets. When he asked her how she was able to buy those things, she told him that she had been saving to get them. He also said that she upgraded some of the items in the house and changed her wardrobe.

He did not believe she had been saving for those items. It was a lot to save for. He knew what her monthly salary was by what she told him. Now he wasn’t so sure she was being honest about that.

He recently found out that the car she said was given to her by her uncle was actually bought by her. He confronted her with this information and she apologised. Her excuse was that she didn’t know how he would feel about it. Now he is confused and hurt, thinking there may be other things she is keeping away from him and lying about.

This is a serious issue and it is something that is not often spoken about in relationships.

Now let’s take a deeper look into this.

Financial infidelity is basically the act of one partner in a relationship hiding or lying about financial matters to the other person. It can include hiding debts, secret credit cards, undisclosed income, or making major financial decisions without consulting their partner. This behaviour can have damaging effects on a relationship, leading to trust issues, resentment, and, ultimately, the breakdown of the partnership.

One of the most common forms of financial infidelity is keeping secret bank accounts or credit cards. This can lead to a lack of transparency in the relationship, as one partner is not being honest about their financial situation. This can cause tension and conflict when the truth is eventually discovered, as the betrayed partner may feel hurt and deceived.

Another form of financial infidelity is making major financial decisions without consulting the other partner. This can include taking out a loan, making a large purchase, or investing money without discussing it with their significant other. This lack of communication can lead to financial instability and can damage the trust in the relationship.

Debt is another common issue in financial infidelity. One partner may be hiding significant debts from the other, which can have serious implications for the financial health of the relationship. This can result in arguments over money, stress, and even lead to bankruptcy if the debt is not addressed in a timely manner, sometimes leading to a financial burden for the other partner if one partner dies prematurely.

Financial infidelity can also manifest in the form of overspending or financial irresponsibility. One partner may be secretly spending money on frivolous purchases, gambling, or other vices, without informing the other. This can strain the financial resources of the couple and lead to resentment and anger.

So, why do people engage in financial infidelity?

There are several reasons for this behaviour. Some individuals may feel ashamed or guilty about their financial situation and try to hide it from their partner. Others may have a fear of conflict or a desire to maintain control over their finances. In some cases, financial infidelity may be a result of a lack of communication or financial literacy in the relationship.

Regardless of the reasons for financial infidelity, it is important to address the issue head-on and work towards rebuilding trust and honesty in the relationship. Couples should have open and honest conversations about their financial goals, concerns, and expectations. It may also be helpful to seek the assistance of a financial counsellor or therapist to help navigate through the issues of financial infidelity and rebuild the foundation of trust in the relationship.

What Are The Signs Of Financial Infidelity?

Recognising the signs of financial infidelity in a relationship can be crucial in addressing and resolving the issue. Here are some common signs to look out for:

1. Unexplained Financial Discrepancies: If you notice discrepancies in your partner’s spending and income that do not add up or if you find unexplained withdrawals or charges on joint accounts, it could be a sign of financial infidelity.

2. Secrecy Around Money Matters: A partner who is engaging in financial infidelity may exhibit secretive behaviour when it comes to money. They may be evasive about discussing their financial situation, avoid sharing financial documents or information, or have a separate set of financial accounts that they keep hidden.

3. Sudden Changes in Financial Behaviour: If your partner suddenly starts exhibiting changes in their spending habits such as overspending, accumulating large amounts of debt, or making significant financial decisions without consulting you, it could be a red flag for financial infidelity.

4. Lack of Transparency in Financial Decisions: If your partner is making major financial decisions without involving you in the process or fails to communicate about money-related matters, it may indicate a lack of trust and transparency in the relationship.

5. Hiding Financial Documents or Statements: If your partner is hiding bank statements, credit card bills, or other financial documents from you, it could be a sign that they are trying to conceal their financial activities and hide important information from you.

6. Unwillingness to Discuss Financial Matters: A partner who is avoiding discussions about financial goals, budgeting, or long-term planning may be trying to conceal their financial actions or avoid accountability for their financial decisions.

7. Sudden Changes in Lifestyle: If your partner is suddenly living beyond their means, displaying flashy purchases, or exhibiting a lifestyle that does not align with their income, it may be a sign of financial infidelity.

8. Secrecy Around Assets or Debts: If your partner is secretive about their assets, debts, investments, or any other financial obligations, it may indicate that they are not fully disclosing their financial situation to you.

9. Feeling Financially Unsupported: If you feel unsupported financially or are constantly finding yourself shouldering the financial burdens of the relationship while your partner is not contributing equally or transparently, it could be a sign of financial infidelity.

If you notice any of these signs in your relationship, it is important to address the issue openly and honestly with your partner.

It is important to consider the reasons why some people in relationships engage in Financial Infidelity. In this part of the world where the man is considered the head in all things and the female partner is expected to submit, the woman may find it necessary to keep some of her wealth information to herself so that the man does not feel intimidated.

There have been situations where the woman was open about her finances and even handed everything over to her male partner as a form of submission, but the man turned around and betrayed the woman and stripped her of all her wealth. This has discouraged a lot of women in recent times to be prudent in revealing their financial worth.

This is not to say only women are affected by this. There have been instances where the man was open about his finances with his partner and in some cases the partner exploited and defrauded the man. So it’s not a gender thing.

Other reasons include:

1. Lack of Communication: When partners do not openly discuss their financial goals, spending habits, and financial decisions, it can lead to financial infidelity. This lack of communication can result in one partner overspending or hiding financial transactions from the other.

2. Financial Differences: Partners may have different attitudes towards money, spending, and saving, leading to disagreements and potential financial infidelity. If one partner prioritises saving while the other prefers spending, it can create financial strain in the relationship.

3. Financial Stress: Financial worries and stress can often lead individuals to make impulsive financial decisions or resort to financial infidelity to ease the pressure. This can include overspending, taking on debt without their partner’s knowledge, or hiding financial transactions.

4. Lack of Trust: If there is a lack of trust in the relationship, one partner may feel the need to hide their financial actions or overspend without their partner’s knowledge. This can stem from past betrayals or issues in the relationship that have not been addressed.

5. Desire for Control: Some partners may engage in financial infidelity as a way to exert control over their partner or maintain a sense of independence. This can involve keeping financial secrets, controlling access to money, or making financial decisions without consulting their partner.

What’s The Way Forward?

Dealing with financial infidelity in a relationship can be challenging, but it is essential to address the issue to rebuild trust and secure the financial health of the partnership. Here are some tips for handling financial infidelity in a relationship:

1. Have an Open and Honest Conversation: Initiate a calm and non-confrontational conversation with your partner to discuss your concerns about financial infidelity. Clearly communicate your feelings, ask for honest explanations, and express the importance of trust and transparency in the relationship.

2. Listen and Understand: Allow your partner to explain their perspective and share their reasons for engaging in financial infidelity. Listen attentively without judgment and try to understand their motivations and underlying issues that may have contributed to their behaviour.

3. Establish Financial Transparency: Set clear expectations about financial transparency and honesty in the relationship. Agree on sharing financial information, jointly managing finances, and making important financial decisions together to rebuild trust and prevent future instances of financial infidelity.

4. Seek Professional Help: Consider seeking guidance from a financial counsellor, therapist, or relationship expert to navigate the challenges of financial infidelity. A neutral third party can provide support, facilitate communication, and help you both work through the underlying issues impacting your financial relationship.

5. Create a Shared Financial Plan: Develop a shared financial plan that outlines your financial goals, budgets, and accountability measures. Establish financial boundaries, agree on spending limits, and work together to manage finances collaboratively to ensure transparency and alignment in your financial decisions.

6. Monitor and Review Finances Together: Regularly review your financial accounts, statements, and transactions together to track spending, monitor progress towards financial goals, and address any discrepancies or concerns promptly. Open communication and ongoing financial transparency are key to rebuilding trust and preventing future financial infidelity.

7. Set Boundaries and Consequences: Establish clear boundaries regarding financial behaviour, consequences for dishonesty, and accountability measures to deter future instances of financial infidelity. Clearly communicate the importance of honesty and trust in the relationship and mutually agree on repercussions for violations of financial boundaries.

8. Practice Patience and Forgiveness: Dealing with financial infidelity can be emotionally challenging, and it may take time to rebuild trust and repair the relationship. Practice patience, understanding, and forgiveness as you work through the impact of financial infidelity and strive to strengthen your financial partnership.

9. Focus on Building a Stronger Relationship: Use the experience of addressing financial infidelity as an opportunity to strengthen your relationship, improve communication, and deepen your bond. Work together to overcome challenges, learn from past mistakes, and commit to fostering a healthy and supportive financial partnership moving forward.

By addressing financial infidelity with honesty, open communication, and a commitment to rebuilding trust, you can navigate the challenges and work towards a stronger and more secure financial relationship with your partner.

