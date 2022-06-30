Everything we predict will happen during two – part RHOLagos Reunion

Everyone is counting down the days until we see the Real Housewives of Lagos reunion. With the way the show ended, who can really blame us?

After seeing best friends Chioma and Carolyna’s friendship disintegrate into nothingness before our very eyes, we want to see what’s next.

We also want to know how Tiannah has fared with her pregnancy. The trailer got us fired up to see how the ladies handled the reunion.

Here’s everything we predict that the reunion will bring:

The ladies will serve premium fashion looks:

One thing the real housewives of Lagos will always do is slay, period! We expect that they will ‘slay’, and the little we’ve seen from the trailer already tells us to put our minds at ease on that front. The ladies will expose everything:

These women already proved via different actions this season that they are not the type to keep anyone’s secrets, and we hope they’ll keep that energy during the reunion. If they do, we know they will be spilling tea left and right, and we are here for it! Uti Nwachukwu will most likely almost lost lose his mind:

Uti Nwachukwu is hosting this reunion. If the women are anything like they were during the season, we know that Uti will need some reinforcements. Uti will have to bring his A-game to keep things from getting too heated unless he likes to be at the centre of cross-hairs. Either way, we are saying a little prayer for Uti that he manages to stay sane throughout the two-part reunion. There will be explosive fights:

These women know how to fight almost as well as they know how to dress up. They will literally slay their looks and their opponents if the need to ever throw hands arises, and we think they will bring that energy into the reunion. So, we expect to see some jaw-dropping fights, whether strictly verbal or a little physical – only time will tell. They will clear the air on some things:

The idea behind the reunion is to allow the women to clear the air on specific issues, and we believe they will take the opportunity to do just that. We hope Laura can explain why she acted the way she did throughout the season’s first nine episodes and finally put the pregnancy rumours to bed. We hope Carolyna and Chioma will let us know if they’ve gotten over their fights and are back to being friends. And finally, we hope we’ll be able to see through the reunion whether or not the ladies will all be back for a second season – because we want that so bad! There will be some resolutions, or maybe not:

Reunions are not only created to clear the air but to also bring resolutions to pending issues. However, after watching these women for the past 11 weeks, we aren’t quite sure how resolutions will play out. We predict that Uti will propose several solutions to different issues. Still, we are on the fence about whether or not the women will accept them.

It doesn’t matter how it really plays, all we are so sure about, we could put some money on it, is that the reunion will be fire and all anyone can talk about, and we can’t wait! The two-part reunion premieres on July 1, 2022 exclusively on Showmax.

