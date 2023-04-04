Everything in my head is screaming sex — Virgin Nollywood actress

A Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, with the stage name: Toyo Baby, in the hit sitcom: Jenifa’s Dairy, has said that “everything in my head is screaming sex”.

The actress, who said she is a virgin, made the revelation in an interview she granted media personality, Nedu.

Olayode said: “So it is our culture and that is what we have brought to our way of life even up until now.

“But the fact that somebody is a virgin is not all there is to a woman.

“It is not what makes a woman a good woman.

“It is not what makes a woman great woman.

“Because some people are just virgins because they have not had the opportunity to have sex, not because they want to stay that way.

“While there are other people who are not virgins, but they are really good people.

“We don’t know the heart of people.

“We don’t know why.

“We don’t know what is going on in their heads and we don’t go to their houses with them.

“So, we can’t particularly say this is the person who is a virgin for this good reason or this bad reason.

“Or this is a person who is a virgin and is doing other things besides it.

“Or this is why this person has lost their virginity.

“My body has been fighting against me like I don’t know it again.

“It’s getting more difficult to abstain from sex.

“Everything in my head is screaming sex.

“The way it’s going, I’m thinking of getting married for sex.”