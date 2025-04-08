EveryDayLagos marks one year of excellence in storytelling

EveryDayLagos is thrilled to announce its first anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its journey to provide a platform for the voices of Lagosians to be heard.

Over the past 12 months, EveryDayLagos has been privileged to share the stories of Lagos State, its people, and its vibrant culture.

The online newspaper, which has seasoned journalists Akeem Lasisi and Uche Nnadozie as editorial consultants, has remained committed to upholding the highest standards of responsible and modern journalism, providing in-depth coverage of the issues that matter most to Lagosians.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, EveryDayLagos is excited to announce an upcoming photo art event that will showcase the beauty and diversity of Lagos.

Details of the event will be shared soon.

EveryDayLagos invites citizen journalists, community storytellers, and the general public to join in the celebrations and continue sharing their stories and perspectives.

