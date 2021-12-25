Every Nigerian should receive God’s great blessing this season, Osinbajo says on Christmas day

As Christians all over the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN says because “God is with us” Nigerians irrespective of different backgrounds will prosper, experience peace, and will be blessed in everything that they do.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this today in a chat with journalists shortly after the Christmas Service at the Aso Villa Chapel, Abuja.

The Vice President also delivered the sermon at the service attended by his wife, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo and other dignitaries including some members of the Diplomatic Corps.

Approached by State House Correspondents after the service, Prof. Osinbajo said“ he was speaking to all Nigerians,” while delivering the Christmas Day Service sermon entitled “Why the Angels Rejoiced.”

“My message for Christmas is that God Himself is with us, and that is very important because it means that we will prosper in everything that we do, and we will be blessed in everything that we do.”

Continuing, the VP said “and God does not discriminate in His blessings. The Bible says that, He causes the rain to fall and the sun to shine on the good and the evil alike.

“So, God does not even discriminate. He makes sure that He blesses everyone. And on this special occasion, I believe that every Nigerian should receive this great blessing that God has for us.

“I believe that we are entering into a season of God’s great blessings of peace and prosperity and all shall be well with our country, in Jesus’ name.”

Earlier in his sermon during the Church service, Prof. Osinbajo urged faithfuls to remain steadfast in their belief in Christ Jesus, noting that the salvation of man will only come by the grace of God.

Citing the Scriptures, the VP said the good news of the birth of Jesus Christ renews man’s hope for salvation especially the knowledge that “God is with us”.

He said the joy of Christ’s birth by the angels and others who witnessed it is evidence of the blessings that will be received by all and everyone that shares in the good news.