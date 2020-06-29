Everton and West Ham United are keen on Torino defender Ola Aina.

After impressing on loan with Torino last season, the Serie A decided to splash out €10 million to sign Aina from Chelsea on a permanent basis.

But the Turin-based club have been unimpressed with the Nigeria international’s consistency and are open to selling him this summer, according to calciomercato.com.

The Toffees and West Ham have been linked with Aina in the past.

Torino are not willing to accept anything less than the €10 million they paid the Blues.