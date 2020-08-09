Manchester City defender Tosin Adarabioyo is interesting Everton.

Reports claimed Everton will target Adarabioyo this summer as a cheaper option if their first two options don’t arrive at Goodison Park.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma or Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa.

But if they prove too expensive, then the report claimed City’s Adarabioyo could offer better value after impressing in the Championship for the last two seasons at West Brom and Blackburn.