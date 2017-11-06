Everton snatch late victory after incredible comeback

Everton staged a remarkable late comeback to beat Watford 3-2 and escape the English Premier League relegation zone on Sunday.

Leighton Baines converted a stoppage-time penalty kick to lift the gloom at Goodison Park.

A remarkable climax to the game saw Watford’s Tom Cleverley then miss a penalty kick in the 11th minute of added time.

The hosts appeared to be heading for a sixth consecutive defeat in all competitions when goals by Richarlison and Christian Kabasele put Watford 2-0 ahead with 25 minutes left.

Oumar Niasse pulled a goal back with a scrappy effort to revive some hope for caretaker manager David Unsworth’s side before Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed in an equaliser.

Everton were awarded a penalty kick when Watford defender Jose Holebas slipped and brought down Aaron Lennon in the area and Baines beat Heurelho Gomes from the spot.

The match stretched to more than 10 minutes of stoppage time when Watford were awarded a penalty kick after goalkeeper Jordan Pickford brought down Andre Gray.

But former Everton player Cleverley scuffed his effort wide.

Reuters/NAN.