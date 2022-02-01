Everton sign Dele Alli from Tottenham

Everton have confirmed the signing of Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent transfer.

The England international has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal at Goodison Park, keeping him at the club until June 2024.

Alli, who is understood to have joined on an initial free deal but with an agreement for Everton to pay Spurs £10m once he has played 20 games, becomes manager Frank Lampard’s first permanent signing as Toffees boss and second arrival of deadline day following the loan deal for Donny van de Beek.

“I’m delighted to have signed for Everton, a huge club with a great fanbase and history,” Alli told the club’s official website.

“I’m eager to get started and can’t wait for my first game in an Everton shirt. I’m looking forward to helping the team and the opportunity to work with the new manager Frank Lampard.”

Alli is cup-tied for the FA Cup clash with Brentford at the weekend, but could make his debut for Everton against Newcastle United in the Premier League next Tuesday.

The 25-year-old made 269 appearances for Tottenham following his arrival from MK Dons in 2015, scoring 67 goals in that time.