Everton open new contract talks with Alex Iwobi

Everton have opened preliminary new contract talks with Alex Iwobi, sources have told Football Insider.

The 26-year-old has transformed his Goodison Park career this season after thriving in a new central midfield role.

He has started and completed all nine of Everton’s Premier League matches and become instrumental to the team’s set-up.

Everton are keen to tie Iwobi down to a long-term as a reward for his performances.

His current deal – worth around £90,000-a-week – runs until the summer of 2024.

The midfielder opened the scoring as his side lost 2-1 to Manchester United on October 9.

He unleashed a powerful effort from 25 yards, leaving David de Gea helpless, bagging his first goal of the season in the process.

Iwobi has already provided three assists for his teammates this term, one more than he achieved in 28 league appearances last season.

Iwobi has predominantly featured as a winger in his Everton career and during his time at Arsenal.

However, his transition into midfield has given him a new lease of life and he is thriving alongside Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana.

Iwobi joined Everton from Arsenal in the summer of 2019 and has now made 107 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He has scored 11 goals for the Toffees.

Everton sit 12th in the Premier League following their loss to Man United.