Everton are reportedly set to rival Liverpool for the signature of striker Victor Osimhen.

The Lille starlet has bagged 18 goals in all competitions this season, helping his side secure Europa League qualification along the way.

Earlier this year, LeSport10 claimed Liverpool held discussions with the 21-year-old Nigerian.

The report suggests Osimhen would only be interested in a move if he was guaranteed regular first-team football.

Reports claimed Everton are in the race to sign the Lille man – a club who certainly could offer the young striker more opportunities than the Reds.

The Lille forward managed to net 20 goals last year for Charleroi in the Belgian top flight, which earned him a move to the Ligue 1 outfit, and reports now suggested he could cost as much as £54 million.

Osimhen has already had a brush with the Premier League, having scored against Chelsea in the Champions League for Lille.