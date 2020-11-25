Everton have joined a host of European giants in exhibiting an interest in signing Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze amid reports that he has a £71 million release clause in his contract.

The 21-year-old Nigeria international has most recently been linked by reports from La Razon with a move to Spanish titans Real Madrid, but the Toffees are also listed among a host of other suitors.

Chukwueze reportedly impressed Los Blancos in their most recent clash against his current club, attracting attention for an overall fine display against the La Liga champions.

They are believed to view the youngster as a key component in a long-term plan to rejuvenate the squad and reduce its average age.

Along with Real Madrid, Everton join the likes of Manchester United, Leicester, Chelsea, Liverpool and Wolverhampton in viewing the winger as a target for the future.

All the aforementioned clubs are willing to “bid” for the winger’s services, according to La Razon.

However, the extent of interested suitors means that Villareal are set to refer any interested parties to the £71 million release clause in Chukwueze’s contract, meaning he will come at some price to whoever enters the race for him.

Real Madrid may hold the aces.

They are willing to offer one of Dani Ceballos or Reinier Jesus in a part-exchange, whilst the two clubs enjoy a good relationship following the loan of Japanese talent Takefusa Kubo to Villareal.